New product developments and trends of Pet Wearable market during 2018-2023

Pet Wearable is an emerging technology that helps human beings to keep track of their pets. It includes activity tracking, monitors hear and respiratory rates. It helps in connecting with pets for better health and care. According to KD market insights, pet wearable market is forecasted to grow at 9.9% CAGR by 2023. It is becoming one of the major trends across the globe. The major factors impacting the growth of the market are growing pet adoption and swelled spending on their pet’s health and wellness.

Pet wearable market provides a detailed study of the value grow of the technology in the market and the insights that are the reason behind the demand and the popularity of the pet wearable. The reports cover a detailed analysis of key industry drivers, challenges, market trends and the structure of the market i.e. the demand from which particular age group. The report has been divided on the basis of technology type, pet type, product type, and end users. Further, the competitive landscape has been provided for the better understandability of the market and its key market players.

The global pet wearable market is expected to evaluate growth for a forecast period of 6 years due to the benefits it provides to its customers. The report illustrates the facts and figures about the market to evaluate current trends, competitors and challenges faced in the market. By technology, the market has been sub-segmented as RFID, GPS, Sensors, and others. Dog, cats and other pets have been considered for research. On the basis of product, the market has been sub-segmented as GPS trackers, wearable cameras, fitness/activity trackers, smart harness and others. There are two types of end users considered for the research i.e. household and commercial.

In the research, every geographical area has been taken into consideration to provide an accurate analysis of every area and the demand from a particular area so that further modification can be made according to the data collected. The geography covered in the report is North America (U.S. & Canada), Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe),Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America),Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa).

The report reflects the current situation of the market of the market and the factors to be considered for the existence if the product in the market. For this consideration 2017 is considered as the base year, 2018 as an estimated year, and 2019-2013 is considered as the forecast period. The deep analysis of the major players in the market has been provided to understand the plans, policies of the competitors and the strategies adopted by them to grab their target market. It also helps the product to analyze the market and help them to adopt the new strategies they need to survive in the market. The major players in the market are Garmin Ltd., iotera, Voyce, Fitbark, SmithWise, PitPat, Tractive, Whistle Labs, Inc., Mypoof, Felcana, Other Major & Niche Players.

In the last section of the report, the key factors like SWOT analysis, risk analysis, key facts and the Business strategy, recent news related to acquisition, expansion, innovative technology adopted, expenses on R&D and expansion in the market have been discussed to provide an overall overview of the product in the market. It also helps the company to analyze whether the company is able to fulfill the requirements of its desired customers and the trends the company need to adopt in the near future.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of pet wearable market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Technology

– RFID

– GPS

– Sensors

– Others

By Pet Type

– Dog

– Cat

– Others

By Product

– GPS Trackers

– Wearable Cameras

– Fitness/Activity Trackers

– Smart Harness

– Others

By End Use

– Household

– Commercial

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

– Garmin Ltd.

– iotera

– Voyce

– Fitbark

– SmithWise

– PitPat

– Tractive

– Whistle Labs, Inc.

– Mypoof

– Felcana

– Other Major & Niche Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.

