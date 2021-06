New Study: Upstream Oil and Gas Services Market to 2027 Insights Shared In a Detailed Report – Key Player Baker Hughes, China Oilfield Services, Fluor Corporation and Halliburton

The Insight Partners reports titled “The Upstream Oil and Gas Services Market” and forecast to 2027 gives a detailed analysis of the market with key company profiles. The Upstream Oil and Gas Services market is evaluated based on two segments i.e., by type and application and covers essential statistics and details for current and future market scenarios. The report actively includes informative aspects relating to product developments, launches, and trends, to assist market players, shareholders, and investors in strategic decision making.

The oil and gas services include exploration and production of oil and gas to increase efficiency as well as production lifespan of projects for upstream, midstream, and downstream operations. Upstream oil and gas service companies provide inspection, decommissioning, sampling, SURF, and other related services to the oil and gas companies. Besides, companies are increasingly adopting advanced technologies to strengthen their position in the global market.

The research thoroughly establishes critical market drivers, well-identified restraints, future opportunities, and ongoing trends of the market with essential statistics to provide precise data in terms of value and volume. The report focuses on the competitive landscape along with the SWOT analysis of some leading company profiles that have a significant impact on global market practices.

The global study on Upstream Oil and Gas Services market sums up area wise market distribution with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America covering the political, economic, social, and technological scenario for each region and its impact on the market. The report further breaks down the analysis for the major countries in these regions to provide a detailed picture of the market share and growth rate.

Leading players of the Upstream Oil and Gas Services Market profiled in the report include-

1. Baker Hughes (GE)

2. China Oilfield Services (CNOOC)

3. Fluor Corporation

4. Halliburton Company

5. Petrofac Limited

6. Saipem S. p. A.

7. Schlumberger Limited

8. TechnipFMC plc

9. Transocean Ltd.

10. Weatherford

The global upstream oil and gas services market is segmented on the basis of service and well type. Based on service, the market is segmented as exploration, drilling, well completion, production, and others. On the basis of the well type, the market is segmented as on-shore and off-shore.

