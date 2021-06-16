Oil and Gas Lubricants Market to 2027 – Lubrication Engineers, Inc., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Klüber Lubrication, and Chevron

The advantage of cost-effectiveness and ease of application of oil & gas lubricants instead of employing technology for removing water, particulate matter and other contaminants, drives the growth of the oil and gas lubricants market. Other benefits proffered by oil & gas lubricants such as reduced friction, protection from wear, long seal life, oil and water separation, reduced operating temperatures, etc. also drives the growth of the market. However, oil & gas lubricants are dirty, smelly, especially after being used for a relatively long period of time, and this restricts the fruitful development of the oil and gas lubricants market. Incrementing pipeline network for oil & gas together with an increased number of petrochemical and refinery projects are factors that will stimulate the growth of oil and gas lubricants market in the near future.

The report aims to provide an overview of the oil and gas lubricants market with detailed market segmentation by lubricant type, end-user and geography. The global oil and gas lubricants are expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading oil and gas lubricants players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The List of Companies

1. BP Lubricants Pvt. Ltd.

2. Chevron Lubricants India Pvt Ltd.

3. Exxon Mobil Corporation

4. Kl?ber Lubrication

5. Lubrication Engineers, Inc.

6. Ningxia Xibei Bearing Co. Ltd.

7. NSK Oil and Gas Ltd.

8. Royal Dutch Shell plc.

9. SK Lubricants Co. , Ltd.

10. Total SA

The global oil and gas lubricants is segmented on the basis of lubricant type, end user and geography. On the basis of lubricant type the market classify into diesel engine oils, greases, hydraulic fluids, compressor oils, gear lubricants, natural gas engine oils and others. The market on the basis of end user is broken into onshore & offshore drilling, production, refining, transmisson and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The oil and gas lubricants by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the oil and gas lubricants from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the oil and gas lubricants in these regions.

