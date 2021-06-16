PC as a Service Market | Size | Analysis | Share | Outlook to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global PC as a Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 103 with table and figures in it.

PC as a Service is a Personal Computer hardware and optionally software leasing, licensing and delivery model in which personal computer and optionally software (particularly installed on the PC) are leased and licensed on a subscription basis. The subscription often includes services such as staging, imaging, maintenance, fix, logistics services and may also be bundled with helpdesk services, data backup and recovery.

The IT and telecommunications vertical accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017. The adoption of PCaaS solutions in the IT industry is increasing. Enterprises are shifting PC procurement from CAPEX to OPEX to focus on their core competencies and increase their efficiency. Companies are increasingly adopting PCaaS solutions, which are outsourced by third-party vendors, to reduce their operational costs and increase their revenues. These solutions can be implemented without the need to hire more IT staff.

North America accounted for the largest share of the overall PCAAS Market in 2017. However, the market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Increased spending on enterprise IT applications and IT infrastructure by enterprises in developing countries in APAC is one of the key factors driving the growth of the PCaaS market in this region. Moreover, the expanding ecosystem of startups and SMEs in APAC is contributing to market growth.

This report studies the PC as a Service Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete PC as a Service market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

In 2018, the global PC as a Service market size was – – million US$ and it is expected to reach – – million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of – -% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global PC as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the PC as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study:

HP

Dell

Lenovo

Microsoft

HCL

Amazon Web Services

Starhub

Compucom

Utopic Software

Bizbang

Blueally

All Covered

Blue Bridge

Broadview Networks

Computer Generated Solutions

Cwps

Cybercore

Ivision

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software and Software Maintenance

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

IT and Telecommunications

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Government

Education

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

Industry Analysis

IT stands for information technology. It is all about organizing, storing and processing information. IT is mainly associated with computers that use network to share information. Telecommunication occurs when two devices communicate with each other with the use of technology. It can be signals transmitted electrically over physical media, such as cables, or via electromagnetic radiation.

The use of fiber optics has drastically improved the speed of communication. Networks are thousand times faster today than the previous phone connection internet which we earlier seem to make use of. Introduction of the Smart phones had brought up a revolutionary change in the lifestyle of people. There is a huge market for various types of smart phone applications. People are getting access to the IOT (internet of things) more easily than it was. There are Different kind of sensors fitted to the devices for example GPS, gyroscope, compass which has introduced different kinds of applications.

