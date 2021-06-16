Post-operative Pain Management Market 2019 Global Trends, Size, Industry Segments, New Technologies and Profit Growth by Forecast to 2023

Post-operative Pain Management Market Overview:

The global post-operative pain management market is expected to exhibit a strong 5.4% CAGR over the forecast period from 2017 to 2023, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global post-operative pain management market is mainly driven by the growing need to find effective analgesics that don’t display habit-forming behavior, or at least developing versions of the medications with the potential for habit forming reduced.

The Post-Operative Pain Management Market is mainly driven by the increasing number of surgeries conducted around the world. As the demand for surgical processes has increased over the last few years, the demand for post-operative pain management has grown alongside it. Post-operative pain management comprises a key part of patient rehabilitation, as surgical processes may lead to sore points in the body which may result in consistent pain over several days. The increasing demand to increase patient comfort during hospital stays is likely to lead to steady growth of the post-operative pain management market over the forecast period.

The increasing demand to develop pain management medication that is not habit-forming is likely to be a major driver for the global post-operation pain management market over the forecast period. Due to the growing demand for analgesic medication, the prevalence of dependency on painkilling medication has increased around the world over the last few years. This is likely to be a major direction for players in the post-operative pain management market to develop towards over the forecast period, as the demand for non-habit-forming analgesics is likely to grow steadily over the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global post-operative pain management market include Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., Baxter International Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Forest Laboratories Inc., Endo Pharmaceuticals PLC, Purdue Pharma, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Eli Lilly, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

In June 2019, Heron Therapeutics announced positive results in a study involving 93 patients going through inguinal hernia repair surgery. The patients were given a novel agent, called HTX-011 and comprising bupivacaine in a fixed dose combination with meloxicam, along with OTC painkillers such as ibuprofen. The study is among the first steps taken within the company’s Helping Opioid Prescription Elimination (HOPE) program, aimed at developing effective alternatives to opioids in post-operative pain management.

Segmentation:

The global post-operative pain management market is segmented on the basis of pain type, product type, application, target area, and region.

The global post-operative pain management market is segmented on the basis of pain type into acute pain, moderate pain, and severe pain.

On the basis of product, the global post-operative pain management market is segmented into non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), antiepileptic drugs, COX-2 inhibitors, opioids, and other analgesics.

On the basis of application, the global post-operative pain management market is segmented into cancer pain, arthritic pain, neuropathic pain, musculoskeletal pain, migraine, and others.

On the basis of target area, the market is segmented into back, legs, hands and arms, and others.

Regional Analysis:

North America accounts for the largest share in the global post-operative pain management market due to the growing number of surgical procedures conducted in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, as well as the growing prevalence of addiction to analgesic opioid drugs. The growing demand for opioid-free post-operative pain management solutions is likely to be a major factor in the market’s growth in North America over the forecast period.

The growing demand for effective pain management has led to productive research channels in the post-operative pain management market in North America, which is likely to remain a key driver for the market over the forecast period. The North America held a dominant share of 53% in the global post-operative pain management market in 2016 and is likely to retain a similar level of dominance over the forecast period due to the growing demand for research progression in this field over the coming years.

Europe and Asia Pacific are also likely to be key regional markets for post-operative pain management solutions over the forecast period due to the growth of the healthcare sector in these regions and the growing demand for opioid-free pain management medication.

Industry Updates:

In August 2018, an expert panel of health care providers and patients from John Hopkins University, a private American university, have announced the creation of nation’s first set of operation specific prescribing guidelines for 20 common surgical procedures. These guidelines are based on the premise that the postoperative opioid prescribing limit should be based on the type of procedure performed rather than a blanket approach.

