Pressure Sensor Market Business Outlook and Future Growth, Global Survey, In-depth Analysis, Share, Key Findings, Company Profiles | Emerson , Robert Bosch, Analog Devices, Denso

Pressure sensors, also known as pressure transducers, are primarily used to measure liquid and gas pressure. They are projected to be used in various systems to measure other variables as well, such as fluid/gas flow, water level, altitude, and speed. They are widely used across industries such as automotive, healthcare, and electronics. For instance, in automotive industry, pressure sensor is commonly used to monitor the pressure of crucial parameters such as transmission, fuel, and oil. In addition, it is used to monitor the tyre pressure, pressure measurement of exhaust gas recirculation, barometric pressure measurement, and gasoline direct-injection systems.

High-frequency RF-MEMS pressure sensors are incorporated into different types of consumer electronic devices such as smartphones, wearable devices, and tablets to perform different operations more precisely. Pressure sensors have a wide range of applications in consumer electronics to provide comfort, indoor navigation, and user-friendly interface. Growth of smartphones and tablets market drives the growth of MEMS pressure sensors market. High reliability, cost-efficiency, compact size, and reliability offered by pressure sensors drive their demand. Additionally, government regulations that mandate the use of pressure sensors in vehicles to ensure drivers’ safety, facilitate the adoption of these sensors among the automotive industry. However, low sensitivity to shock and vibration restrains the market growth. Irrespective of these challenges, emergence of new pressure sensor technologies is expected to provide growth greater opportunities to the market players.

Key players profiled in this report are Emerson Electric Co., ABB Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Analog Devices, Inc., Denso Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric, NXP Semiconductor N.V., Damco Corporation, and others.

The market is segmented based on type, application, and geography. By type, it is divided into piezoresistive, capacitive, resonant solid state, optical, electromagnetic, and other sensors. By application, the market comprises automotive, consumer electronics, oil & gas, medical, industrial applications, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

