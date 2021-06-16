Printing Inks Market to 2027 – Sun Chemicals, Flint Group, Sakata Inx Corporation, Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co. Ltd, and Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co.

Inks are liquid or paste with dyes and pigments which used to form text, design and images on a surface. Printing inks often contain dyes, pigments, solvents, lubricants, resins, surfactants, etc. These contents of the inks are responsible for various requirements such as dyeing, carrying, flow and thickness of ink and appearance of the inks. Different processes such as gravure, flexographic, lithographic, etc. are used to apply the printing inks on different surfaces. Application like corrugated cardboards, flexible packaging, tags & labels, etc. have extensive usage of printing inks. Solvent-based, water-based, oil-based printing inks are used widely for printing applications.

The growing demand for digital printing for label production will drive the demand growth for printing inks market. Additionally, high demand for letterpress and lithographic printing will further imply in the demand growth for printing inks market. Predominantly, the emergence of the e-book and its increasing demand may hamper the printing inks market. However, the development of bio-based printing inks will create an opportunity for the printing inks market.

The “Printing Inks Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the printing inks market with detailed market segmentation by process, type, application and region. The printing inks market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading printing inks market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The printing inks market is segmented on the basis of process, product type, and application. On the basis of process, the printing inks market is segmented into, lithographic printing, flexographic printing, gravure printing, digital printing, other processes. On the basis of product type, the printing inks market is segmented into, solvent-based, water-based, oil-based, UV cured, and other types. On the basis of application, the printing inks market is segmented into, packaging, commercial and publication, textile, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the printing inks market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Printing inks market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the printing inks market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the printing inks market in these regions.

