Private Motor Insurance Market Explored In Latest Research | Key Players: Admiral Group, Allianz SE, Aviva, AXA, Esure Service, First Central Insurance Management, Hastings Insurance Service, Saga Group, Swinton Group

The motor insurance industry is on the brink of dramatic changes. The private motor insurance is a critical product and a prominent revenue for P&C insurers. Although advanced economies are showing signs of recovery, motor insurance premiums will remain under pressure, not least from disruptive technologies, which drive changes in motor vehicle safety and impact both loss frequency and severity at the same time.

Top Key Players: Admiral Group PLC, Allianz SE, Aviva, AXA, Esure Service Limited, First Central Insurance Management Ltd, Hastings Insurance Services Limited, Saga Group, Swinton Group Limited, Tesco Personal Finance PLC.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Private Motor Insurance market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The influence on motor insurance in the coming years is expected to grow as the cars continue to evolve with emergence of technological automation, from restricted and partial automation to completely automated functionality. The growth in vehicle connectivity, ADAS technology are expected to generate new business opportunity for the insurance providers.

The global Private Motor Insurance market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type, end user, and insurance sales channel. Based vehicle type, the market is segmented as two and three wheeler, four wheeler, and heavy vehicles. On the basis of the end-user the market is segmented as Individuals, and Enterprise. The market on the basis of the insurance service channel is classified as direct, and indirect.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Private Motor Insurance market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Private Motor Insurance market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

