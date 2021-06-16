Refractories Market to 2027 – Vesuvius PLC (UK), Krosaki Harima Corporation (Japan), Shinagawa Refractories Co. Ltd. (Japan), Saint-Gobain S.A. (France), Corning Incorporated (US), Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (UK)

Refractories are made up of ceramic or other nonmetallic materials for high-temperature applications. Refractories can withstand high temperature. Materials like fireclays, bauxite, chromite, dolomite, etc. are used in the production of refractories. Refractories are used for fireplace brick linings, reentry heat shields for the space shuttle, and others. Refractories are also used in boilers and furnaces such as reactors, ladles, stills, kilns, etc. Different type of refractories are used as per requirement, such as silica refractories, zirconia refractories. alumina refractories, and others. Refractories are widely used in various industries such as iron & steel, glass, cement, power generation, and others.

The growing demand for high-grade refractories for iron & steel industry will drive the demand growth for refractories market. Additionally, increasing demand for refractories in glass and nonferrous metals will further propel the demand for refractories market. Predominantly, growing environmental concerns over the usage of refractories may hinder the demand growth for refractories market. However, the possibility of recycling of refractory material will create an opportunity for refractories market.

Get PDF SAMPLE COPY at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00018559

The report aims to provide an overview of the refractories market with detailed market segmentation by form, alkalinity, end use industry and region. The refractories market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading refractories market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The List of Companies

1. Coorstek Incorporated

2. Corning Incorporated

3. Harbisonwalker International

4. Imerys

5. Krosaki Harima

6. Morgan Advanced Materials

7. RHI Magnesita

8. Saint-Gobain

9. Shinagawa Refractories

10. Vesuvius

The refractories market is segmented on the basis of form, alkalinity, and end use industry. On the basis of form, the refractories market is segmented into, shaped refractories, unshaped refractories. On the basis of alkalinity, the refractories market is segmented into, acidic & neutral refractories, basic refractories. On the basis of end use industry, the refractories market is segmented into, iron & steel, power generation, non-ferrous metals, cement, glass, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the refractories market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Refractories market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the refractories market from both dem and and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the refractories market in these regions.

We also can offer a customized report to fulfill the special requirements of our clients.

Place Direct Purchase Order for Complete Report at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00018559

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one-stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.