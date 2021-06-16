The Insight Partners reports titled “The Sc and ium Market” and forecast to 2027 gives a detailed analysis of the market with key company profiles. The Sc and ium market is evaluated based on two segments i.e., by type and application and covers essential statistics and details for current and future market scenarios. The report actively includes informative aspects relating to product developments, launches, and trends, to assist market players, shareholders, and investors in strategic decision making.

Sc and ium is a metal that appears in silvery color and is accounted to form approximately about 22 parts per million abundance by weight of the earth’s crust. Sc and ium is a transitional metal, but due to its chemical properties, it is considered to be a rare earth metal. Sc and ium is found in approximately 800 minerals and is scattered thinly. Sc and ium is generally found in its oxide form known as sc and ium oxide or sc and ia (Sc2O3). Considering the high cost of sc and ium, there are many useful applications of sc and ium in various industries like aerospace & defense, in electronics, ceramics, lighting, 3D printing, among the other industries. The application of sc and ium is also found in making alloys that used in the manufacture of bicycle and other sports equipment. The growing applications and research on the uses of sc and ium is sure to exp and the sc and ium market significantly all over the globe.

The report focuses on the competitive landscape along with the SWOT analysis of some leading company profiles that have a significant impact on global market practices.

The global study on Sc and ium market sums up area wise market distribution with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America covering the political, economic, social, and technological scenario for each region and its impact on the market. The report further breaks down the analysis for the major countries in these regions to provide a detailed picture of the market share and growth rate.

Leading players of the Sc and ium Market profiled in the report include-

1. Alfa Aesar, Thermo Fisher Scientific

2. Atlantic Equipment Engineers

3. Australian Mines Ltd.

4. Cathay Advanced Materials Limited

5. Clean TeQ Holdings Limited

6. GFS Chemicals

7. Hunan Oriental Sc and ium Co. Ltd

8. Materion Corporation

9. Platina Resources Ltd

10. Sc and ium International Mining Corporation

The global sc and ium market is segmented on the basis of type, and end-use industry. Based on type, the market is segmented as oxide, fluoride, chloride, nitrate, iodide, alloy, carbonate, and others. On the basis of end-use industry, the market is segmented as aerospace and defense, solid oxide fuel cells, electronics, ceramics, lightning, phosphorous CRT (displays), 3D printing, and others.

