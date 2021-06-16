Seed Treatment Market Trend Shows A Rapid Growth by 2027 – Key Player Arysta Lifescience India Limited, BASF Corporation, Bayer and DOW Agrosciences

The Insight Partners reports titled “The Seed Treatment Market” and forecast to 2027 gives a detailed analysis of the market with key company profiles. The Seed Treatment market is evaluated based on two segments i.e., by type and application and covers essential statistics and details for current and future market scenarios. The report actively includes informative aspects relating to product developments, launches, and trends, to assist market players, shareholders, and investors in strategic decision making.

Seed treatment are the process of applying the biological, physical and chemical compounds for improving the efficiency of the crops. The seed treatment are the specific agents which helps in disinfecting the crop from soil borne and seed borne harmful organisms. Few examples of seed treatment chemicals used for treating the seeds are Streptomycin, Kodiak, Subtilex, Difenoconazole, etc. Seed treatment are used as additives in colorant, carriers, binders, antifoam agents, lubricants, and micronutrients. It has several applications in the agricultural industry such as insecticides, fungicides and bio-control.

The research thoroughly establishes critical market drivers, well-identified restraints, future opportunities, and ongoing trends of the market with essential statistics to provide precise data in terms of value and volume. The report focuses on the competitive landscape along with the SWOT analysis of some leading company profiles that have a significant impact on global market practices.

The global study on Seed Treatment market sums up area wise market distribution with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America covering the political, economic, social, and technological scenario for each region and its impact on the market. The report further breaks down the analysis for the major countries in these regions to provide a detailed picture of the market share and growth rate.

Leading players of the Seed Treatment Market profiled in the report include-

1. Arysta Lifescience India Limited

2. BASF Corporation

3. Bayer AG.

4. DOW Agrosciences LLC.

5. Dupont De Nemours Inc.

6. FMC Corporation

7. Monsanto

8. Nufarm

9. Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

10. Syngenta AG.

The global seed treatment market is segmented on the basis of application, function, crop type and application techniques. On the basis of application, the seed treatment market is segmented into, chemical and non-chemical or biological. On the basis of function, the market is bifurcated into, seed protection, seed enhancement and other functions. Based on crop type, the global seed treatment market is segmented into, grains and cereals, oilseeds, vegetables and other crop types. Based on application technique, the global seed treatment market is segmented into, seed coating, seed pelleting, seed dressing and other application techniques.

