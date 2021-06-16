Sleep Apnea Devices Market Trends and Recent Developments to 2025 By Leading Players RedMed,Philips ,Compumedics ,BMC ,SomnoMed ,Devilbiss

The sleep apnea devices market is estimated to account for US$ 8,305.3 Mn by the end of 2025, escalating at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025, rising from US$ 4,607.9 Mn in 2017.

In our study, we have segmented the sleep apnea devices market by diagnostics devices, therapeutic devices and end-users. On the basis of diagnostic devices, the global sleep apnea devices market is segmented as polysomnography devices, respiratory polygraphs, actigraphy systems and single-channel screening devices. The polysomnography devices segment has the largest market share among the type segment. On the basis of therapeutic devices, the sleep apnea devices market is segmented into facial interfaces, Adaptive Servo-Ventilation Instruments (ASV), Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices, oxygen concentrators, airway clearance systems, oral appliances and accessories. Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) devices has the largest market share among the therapeutic device segment. On the basis of end user, global sleep apnea devices market is segmented into hospitals and home.

List of Companies:

1. RedMed,2. Koninklijke Philips N.V.,3. Fisher & Paykel ,4. Braebon Medical Corporation,5. Compumedics Limited,6. BMC Medical Co., Ltd.,7. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited.,8. SomnoMed Limited,9. Weinmann Emergency Medical Technology GmbH + CO. KG,10. Devilbiss Healthcare LLC

The growth of sleep apnea devices market is attributed to the increased usage of oral device. Additionally, technological developments increase the market growth. For instance, in May 2017, Fisher & Paykel launched the advanced F&P SleepStyle CPAP Device which are developed for the usage in the diagnosis and treatment of sleep specialists and obstructive sleep apnea or OSA patients. Additionally, rising geriatric population is another factor driving the growth of the market.

Strategic approaches by major players such as geographical expansion, new product launch, partnership, and collaboration in the market also accelerates the market growth. In October, 2017, ResMed presents AirFit N20 Classic nasal mask CPAP treatment at Europe region to provide patients with several options for a stable mask seal with comfortable night sleep.

Table of Contents:

Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market- introduction Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market -Key Takeaways Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market – Market Landscape Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market -Key Market Dynamics Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market- Global Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market- Regulatory Scenario Global Sleep Apnea Device Market Analysisâ- by Diagnostic Devices Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market Analysisâ-“ by therapeutic Devices Global Sleep Apnea Market Analysis – by End User North America Sleep Apnea Devices Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 Europe Sleep Apnea Devices Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 Asia-Pacific Sleep Apnea Devices Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 Middle East & Africa Sleep Apnea Devices Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 South and Central America Sleep Apnea Devices Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 Sleep Apnea Devices Market -industry Landscape Sleep Apnea Devices Market -Key Company Profiles Appendix

