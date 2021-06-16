Soft Tissue Repair Market Trends and Growing Demands till 2025 By Key Players Depuy, Arthrex, Medtronic, Stryker, Organogenesis, Lifecell

This Report Provides an In-depth Insight of Soft Tissue Repair Market Covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis.

In our study, we have segmented the soft tissue repair market by product and application. Soft tissue repair market, based on the product is segmented into fixation instruments and tissue mesh/patch. Fixation instruments is further segmented into fixation instruments, suture anchors, interference screw, sutures, and others. Tissue mesh/patch is further segmented into synthetic and biological mesh. Soft tissue repair market, based on the application is segmented into orthopedic repair, hernia repair, breast reconstruction, pelvic and vaginal prolapse repair, skin repair, dental and dural repair, and others.

1. Smith & Nephew,2. Depuy Synthes,3. Arthrex, Inc.,4. Medtronic,5. Integra Lifesciences Corporation,6. Stryker,7. R Bard, Inc.,8. Organogenesis,9. Lifecell Corporation,10. Wright Medical Group, Inc

The soft tissue repair market is estimated to account for US$ 6677.0 Mn by the end of 2025, and growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025, rising from US$ 3590.5 Mn in 2017. The growth of the soft tissue repair market is primarily attributed to rising prevalence of sport injuries, increasing number of orthopedic procedures and rising geriatric population. Increasing number of products approvals also accelerates the growth of the market. For instance, in May, 2018, TELA Bio, Inc., manufacturer of OviTex Reinforced BioScaffolds (RBSs) for soft tissue repair announced that Aroa Biosurgery, a soft-tissue repair company in New Zealand, granted EC Certification (CE Mark) permitting commercial launch of OviTex RBSs in the European Union (EU).

North America is anticipated to hold a significant share in the global soft tissue repair market, owing to various factors such as increasing number of ACL reconstruction procedures, new product development and expansion by market players. North America consists of two regions namely US, Canada, and Mexico, with US being the largest market followed by Canada. As per the American Orthopedic Society for Sports Medicine, in the United States there are nearly 100,000 to 250,000 ACL ruptures annually.

Table of Contents:

INTRODUCTION 25 GLOBAL SOFT TISSUE REPAIR MARKET – KEY TAKEAWAYS 26 GLOBAL SOFT TISSUE REPAIR MARKET – MARKET LANDSCAPE 28 GLOBAL SOFT TISSUE REPAIR MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS 41 SOFT TISSUE REPAIR MARKET – GLOBAL ANALYSIS 45 SOFT TISSUE REPAIR MARKET -GLOBAL REGULATORY SCENARIO 49 GLOBAL SOFT TISSUE REPAIR MARKET ANALYSIS- BY PRODUCT 58 GLOBAL SOFT TISSUE REPAIR MARKET ANALYSIS- BY APPLICATION 69 NORTH AMERICA SOFT TISSUE REPAIR MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 77 EUROPE SOFT TISSUE REPAIR MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 88 ASIA PACIFIC SOFT TISSUE REPAIR MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 98 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA SOFT TISSUE REPAIR MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 110 SOUTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA SOFT TISSUE REPAIR MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 120 SOFT TISSUE REPAIR MARKET -INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE 126 SOFT TISSUE REPAIR MARKET -KEY COMPANY PROFILES 131 APPENDIX 166

