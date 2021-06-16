Specialty Fertilizers Market to 2027 – Yara International, Mosaic Company, ICL Fertilizers, and Israel Chemical Limited

Specialty fertilizers are the special organic or inorganic chemical compound which is used for supplying an extra amount of nutrients to the plants. The specialty fertilizers are applied in the soil which makes it more fertile and hence it enhances the growth of the plants. Moreover, the specialty fertilizers help in retention of water and aeration along with providing nutrients. It is made up by a mixture of many chemicals like nitrogen, phosphorous, potassium, calcium, molybdenum, zinc, etc. It is used by various industries such as the food industry, agricultural industry, etc.

The global specialty fertilizers market is growing at a significant pace owing to driving factors such as increasing demand from the agricultural industry due to the shortage of fertile lands. Furthermore, Increasing manufacturing of food crops with the help of specialty fertilizers due to its high benefits like retaining the nutrients are likely to drive the demand for specialty fertilizers in the coming years. However, high capital cost and restrictions on usage of nitrogens by the government is projected to hinder the growth of specialty fertilizers market. Likewise, an increase in funding on the development of efficient techniques of farming may provide a lucrative opportunity for the market players in the near future.

The “Global specialty fertilizers Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the specialty fertilizers market with detailed market segmentation by action, application, and geography. The global specialty fertilizers market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading specialty fertilizers market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global specialty fertilizers market is segmented on the basis ofaction and application. On the basis of action, the specialty fertilizers market is segmented into, controlled-release fertilizers (nitrogen stabilizers, nitrification inhibitor, urease inhibitors, stabilized fertilizers), slow-release fertilizers. On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into, crop-based application (cereals & oilseeds, fruits & vegetables), non-crop-based application (turf & ornamentals,others).

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global specialty fertilizers market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The specialty fertilizers market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the specialty fertilizers market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the specialty fertilizers market in these regions.

