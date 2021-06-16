Strategy And Innovation Online Travel Market 2027: Key Players like Airbnb, EXPEDIA, FAREPORTAL, Hostelworld Group, Makemytrip Limited, Priceline

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The online travel market is gaining popularity due to the increasing popularity of the internet among the user and an increasing number of smartphones. Online travel agencies allow customers to book flights, hotels, and other travel related services through websites and mobile apps. The online travel market is a highly competitive market with the presence of a large number of players in the market, and due to low entry barriers new players are emerging, and this factor is intensifying the competition in the online travel market. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period which might create opportunities for the companies operating in this market to generate more revenues.

MARKET DYNAMICS

An increasing number of travelers, growing disposable incomes, and the increasing popularity of online travel apps are the major factors that are supporting the growth of the online travel market. However, an increasing number of cyber-attacks and growing privacy concerns are the major restraining factors for the online travel market. The players offering in the online travel market are focusing on offering heavy discounts on the travel packages to attract more customers which is creating pricing pressure on other companies in the market.

Request a sample copy at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012757045/sample

Key players profiled in the report include Airbnb Inc., EXPEDIA GROUP, FAREPORTAL INC., Hostelworld Group, Makemytrip Limited, Priceline LLC, Thomas Cook Group PLC, Tripadvisor Inc., Trivago GmbH, TUI Group

MARKET SCOPE



The “Global Online travel Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the online travel industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of online travel market with detailed market segmentation by coffering, booking mode, platform and geography. The global online travel market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading online travel market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the online travel market.



MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global online travel market is segmented on the basis of offering booking mode, and platform. Based on offering, the market is segmented as travel, accommodation, and tours and package. On the basis of booking mode the market is segmented as direct and travel agencies. Based on the platform the market is segmented into desktop applications and mobile applications.

Ask for Discount at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012757045/discount

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. ONLINE TRAVEL MARKET L and SCAPE

5. ONLINE TRAVEL MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. ONLINE TRAVEL MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. ONLINE TRAVEL MARKET – REVENUE and FORECASTS TO 2027 – OFFERINGS

8. ONLINE TRAVEL MARKET – REVENUE and FORECASTS TO 2027 – BOOKING MODE

9. ONLINE TRAVEL MARKET – REVENUE and FORECASTS TO 2027 – PLATFORM

10. ONLINE TRAVEL MARKET REVENUE and FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

11. INDUSTRY L and SCAPE

12. ONLINE TRAVEL MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

12.1. AIRBNB INC.

12.2. EXPEDIA GROUP

12.3. FAREPORTAL INC.

12.4. HOSTELWORLD GROUP

12.5. MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED

12.6. PRICELINE.COM LLC

12.7. THOMAS COOK GROUP PLC

12.8. TRIPADVISOR INC.

12.9. TRIVAGO GMBH

12.10. TUI GROUP

13. APPENDIX

Get Complete Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012757045/buy/4550

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.