Streaming Analytics Market Global Emerging Technologies, Analysis, Business Strategy, Future Plans, Development Status and Trends by Forecast 2023

Market Highlights

With rapid industrialization and increasing volume of organizational data, the adoption of streaming analytics has increased. Market Research Future (MRFR) has recently published a report stating that the global streaming analytics market is marked to expand at a remarkable CAGR of 33% during the forecast period of 2017-2023 and reach the valuation of USD 16 Bn by the end of 2023. The streaming analytics market is expected to grow at approximately USD 16 Billion by 2023, at 33% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Rising demand for real-time data analytics and enhanced customer engagement is inducing high demand for data analytics solution, resulting in the significant expansion of the global streaming analytics market. The widespread application of streaming analytics in algorithmic trading, supply chain optimization, intelligence and surveillance, real-time patient monitoring system and others are aiding the growth of the global streaming analytics market. However, concerns regarding data security and privacy and low return on investment are some of the factors that are restraining the growth of the global streaming analytics market during the forecast period.

Segmentation:

The global streaming analytics market has been segmented on the basis of component, application, deployment, organization size and vertical. Based on component, the streaming analytics market has been segmented into software and services. The services segment in sub-segmented into professional services and managed services. Based on application, the streaming analytics market has been segmented into fraud detection, sales and marketing management, predictive asset management, risk management, network management and optimization, location intelligence, operations management and others. Based on deployment, the streaming analytics market has been segmented into cloud and on-premise. Based on organization size, the streaming analytics market has been segmented into government and defense, BSFI, IT and telecommunication, healthcare, retail, education, energy and utilities and others

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global streaming analytics market has been segmented into four major regions such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions and high demand for improving information governance in various organizations are driving the streaming analytics market in the North America region. The streaming analytics market in the Asia Pacific region is majorly driven by increasing investment into research and development of upgraded streaming analytics technology and increasing adoption of this service in various industry verticals in this region. The Asia Pacific region is also considered to be growing at comparatively faster growth rate in the global streaming analytics market during the forecast period. The Europe region is projecting rapid growth in the global streaming analytics market owing to the high adoption rate of this service in various industrial sectors in this region.

Industry Updates:

In October 2018, Veritas Technologies, a global leader in enterprise data protection, has collaborated with Pure Storage, the all-flash storage platform. This collaboration will aid the organizations to consolidate modern workload onto Pure Storage’s unique data hub architecture which is powered by Pure Storage FlashBlade and integration of Veritas’ flagship technology, NetBackup, will aid in secure handling and sharing of stored data

In October 2018, Cloudera, a U.S.-based software company that provides machine learning and analytics solutions, and Hortonworks, a data management platform and solutions for big data analysis have jointly announced that they have entered into an agreement under which all-stock merger of equals of the companies will be combined.

In September 2018, Lightbend Inc., a reactive application development platform has launched the latest version of its data platform via Kubernetes cluster orchestrator. This platform is tuned to developing and running streaming application and analytics.

Key Players:

The leading players profiled in the report on the global streaming analytics market are Apache Software Foundation (the U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (the U.S.), Datatorrent (the U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Oracle Corporation (the U.S.), Informatica Corporation (the U.S.), Software Ag (Germany), Tibco Software (the U.S.), Impetus Technologies (the U.S.), SQLstream (the U.S.) among others

