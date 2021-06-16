Tempered Glass Market to 2027 – Guardian Industries, AGC Group, NSG Group, and Saint-Gobain

Glass refers to a non-crystalline and amorphous solid that is usually transparent and has widespread practical, decorative and technological applications such as window panes, tableware, and optoelectronics, etc. Tempered glass is a flat glass which is four times stronger compared to annealed glass. It is manufactured by chemical treatment or controlled thermal processes, which gives it the required strength. Silica mix is heated and then cooled rapidly to give rise to tempered or toughened glass. Tempered glass is also used in furniture and interior building activities.

The rapid increase in the demand for cell phones and application of tempered glass in the automotive & construction industries drives the growth of the tempered glass market. Increasing consumer expenditure on the interior designing of their houses also fosters the development of the market. However, stringent government regulations in the automotive and construction industry restrict the fruitful development of the tempered glass market. Incrementing architectural trend leading to the increase in the usage of glass in building facades is anticipated to bode well the growth of tempered glass market in the near future.

Get PDF SAMPLE COPY at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00018542

The “Global Tempered Glass Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and material industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the tempered glass market with detailed market segmentation by application, end use industry, and geography. The global tempered glass market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading tempered glass market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The List of Companies

1.Beijing Northglass Technologies Co. Ltd.

2.Cardinal Glass Industries Inc.

3.Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

4.Ingles Vetri Srl

5.Jiangmen Bolipai Glass Products Co. Ltd.

6.Qingdao Migo Glass Co. Ltd.

7.Qingdao Vital Glass Co. Ltd.

8.Shandong Weihua Glass Co. Ltd.

9.Shanghai North Glass Technology and Industry Co. Ltd.

10.Shen Zhen Ypg Glass Co. Ltd.

The global tempered glass market is segmented on the basis of application, end-use industry, and geography. On the basis of application, the market classifies into rear windows, side windows, refrigerators, cookware, washing machines, smartphones, tablets, and others. As per end-use industry, the market is broken into construction, automotive, home appliances, electrical & electronics, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The tempered glass market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the tempered glass market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the tempered glass market in these regions.

We also can offer a customized report to fulfill the special requirements of our clients.

Place Direct Purchase Order for Complete Report at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00018542

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one-stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.