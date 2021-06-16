Upstream Oil and Gas Services Market to 2027 – Fluor Corporation, Halliburton Company, Petrofac Limited, Saipem S. p. A. , Schlumberger Limited, TechnipFMC plc, Transocean Ltd

The oil and gas services include exploration and production of oil and gas to increase efficiency as well as production lifespan of projects for upstream, midstream, and downstream operations. Upstream oil and gas service companies provide inspection, decommissioning, sampling, SURF, and other related services to the oil and gas companies. Besides, companies are increasingly adopting advanced technologies to strengthen their position in the global market.

The upstream oil and gas services market is anticipated to witness healthy growth in the forecast period on account of increasing global spending on exploration and production (E&P) coupled with shale gas production. However, fluctuating crude oil prices and growing focus on renewable energy may hamper the growth of the upstream oil and gas services market. Nonetheless, newer oilfield discoveries are likely to offer substantial growth opportunities for the upstream oil and gas services market during the forecast period.

The “Global Upstream Oil and Gas Services Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and material industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of upstream oil and gas services market with detailed market segmentation by service, well type, and geography. The global upstream oil and gas services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading upstream oil and gas services market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The List of Companies

1. Baker Hughes (GE)

2. China Oilfield Services (CNOOC)

3. Fluor Corporation

4. Halliburton Company

5. Petrofac Limited

6. Saipem S. p. A.

7. Schlumberger Limited

8. TechnipFMC plc

9. Transocean Ltd.

10. Weatherford

The global upstream oil and gas services market is segmented on the basis of service and well type. Based on service, the market is segmented as exploration, drilling, well completion, production, and others. On the basis of the well type, the market is segmented as on-shore and off-shore.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global upstream oil and gas services market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The upstream oil and gas services market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting upstream oil and gas services market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the upstream oil and gas services market in these regions.

