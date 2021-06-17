Action Camera Market: Demand | Growth Potential | Opportunity Outlook 2023

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Action Camera Market Research Report Forecast to 2023” new report to its research database. The report spread across 114 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Action cameras are lightweight, compact, and portable devices used to shoot pictures and videos. The factors driving the growth of the global action camera market include increasing use of smart gadgets, and booming consumer electronics industry and growing trend of sharing content on social networking websites. The continuous advancement in the consumer electronics industry has led to the miniaturization of various devices contrary to previous generation devices. The camera segment of consumer electronics has witnessed evolution in terms of product size, quality, and efficiency. The use of social media as a platform for various promotional and marketing activities marketing, by sharing live videos and pictures is increasing. Currently, the adoption of social media is increasing even among individuals from developing countries such as Jordan, Nigeria, Kenya, Lebanon, and others. However, rising in adoption of smartphones having high-end camera is a restraint to market players.

In 2018, North America dominated the global market; the regional market was valued at USD 1,892.0 million and is expected to register a CAGR of 11.16% during the forecast period. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing at the highest CAGR of 17.39% during the review period.

This report studies the Action Camera market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Action Camera market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

The global action camera market has been segmented on the basis of type, technology, distribution channel, end-user, and region. By type, the market is segmented into box style, cube style, bullet style, and periscope and 360 degree. Based on technology, the market is segmented into full HD, ultra HD, HD, and SD. By distribution channel, the market is segmented into online and brick and mortar stores. By End-User, the market is segmented into professional and personal.

Based on type, the box style segment was the largest at a market value of 2,027.4 million in 2018; it is projected to register a CAGR of 15.00% during the forecast period. By technology, the full HD segment accounted for the highest market value of 1,755.8 million in 2018; the segment is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.39% during the review period. The online segment was the largest in 2018 with a market value of 2,958.6 million; it is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.86% during the assessment period. On the basis of end-user, the professional segment dominated the market in 2016 with a value of 2,671.1 million in 2018; it is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.76% during the forecast period.

The key players in the global action camera market are Sony Corporation (Japan), Garmin Ltd. (US), GoPro, Inc. (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Veho World (UK), SJCAM Limited (China), TomTom N.V. (Netherlands), PLR Ecommerce, LLC (US), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Nikon Corporation (Japan), and YI Technology (China).

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Action Camera market

To provide insights into factors affecting market growth

To analyze the global Action Camera market based on Porter’s Five Forces analysis

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four Main Geographies and their countries North America, Europe, Asia, and the rest of the world

To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospects

To provide country-level analysis of the market for segments on the basis of type, technology, distribution channel, end-user and region

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, product developments, and research and developments in the global action camera market

The global Action Camera Marke t is expected to reach USD 9,382.5 million by 2023.

t is expected to reach USD 9,382.5 million by 2023. Based on type, the box style segment accounted for the largest market share with a value of USD 2,027.4 million in 2018 and is projected to register a CAGR of 15.00% during the forecast period.

On the basis of technology, the full HD segment was the largest market valued at USD 1,755.8 million in 2018 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.39% during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the online segment accounted for the largest market share with a value of USD 2,958.6 million in 2018 and is projected to register a CAGR of 14.86% during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the professional segment was valued at USD 2,671.1 million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 14.76% during the forecast period.

North America is projected to be the largest regional market.

North America is expected to lead the global action camera market with a CAGR of 11.16% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is projected to be the second-largest market exhibiting a highest CAGR in the market of 17.39%. The market in the Europe is expected to be the growing at a 15.13% CAGR. The market in the rest of the world is projected to register a CAGR of 8.64% during the forecast period.

The report on the global action camera market also covers the following country-level analysis:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the world

