Aircraft Seating Market by Leading Key Players | Analysis | Outlook to 2024

Global Aircraft Seating Market: Information by Seat Type (Economy, Premium Economy, Business Class, and First Class), Aircraft Type (Wide Body, Narrow Body, and Regional Transport Aircraft), Fit (Line Fit and Retrofit), and Region Forecast till 2024

Market analysis

The global Aircraft Seating Market is relied upon to enlist a 7.24% CAGR during the gauge time of 2019 to 2024. The global aircraft seating market business sector is relied upon to observe considerable development during the gauge time frame. North America is evaluated to be a noticeable market for aircraft seating because of the nearness of a few airship administrators in the locale. Europe represented the second-biggest piece of the overall industry of 25.66% in 2018 as it is home to countless seat producers, for example, Zodiac Aerospace and GEVEN Spa. Asia-Pacific was the third-biggest airship seating market in 2018. Asia-Pacific is relied upon to be an alluring business sector for airplane seating because of the critical interests in the territorial aeronautics industry. China and India are probably going to represent significant portions of the Asia-Pacific aircraft seating market during the forecast time frame.

Market segmentation

The global aircraft seating market has been bifurcated on the basis of its aircraft type, fit, seat type, and regional demand. On the basis of its aircraft type, the market has been categorized into wide-body, regional transport aircraft, and narrow body. Based on its seat type, the market is segmented into the premium economy, economy, business class, and first-class. Based on its fit, the market has been sectioned into retrofit and line fit.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global aircraft seating market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

ACRO Aircraft Seating Ltd (UK), Aviointeriors SpA (Italy), Zim Flugsitz GmbH (Germany), GEVEN SpA (Italy), JAMCO Corporation (US), and Thompson Aero Seating Ltd (UK), B/E Aerospace, Inc. (US), Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited (Hong Kong), Zodiac Aerospace (France), Recardo Aircraft Seating GmbH and Co.KG (Germany), among others, are some of the major players in the global aircraft seating market.

Key questions answered in this report

What are the key market trends? What is driving this market? What are the challenges to market growth? Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Highlights of the Global Aircraft Seating report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Aircraft Seating market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

