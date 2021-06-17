Automotive Part Die Casting Market Size | Status | Top Players| Trends | Forecast to 2025
MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global (United States, European Union and China) Automotive Part Die Casting Market Research Report 2019-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 110 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.
Automotive Part Die Casting is a process of injection of Aluminum or Aluminum Alloys under pressure, which produces parts in high volume at low costs.
This study presents the Automotive Part Die Casting production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In Global (United States, European Union and China) market, the following companies are covered:
Consolidated Metco
Texas Die Casting
Rockman Industries
Endurance Group
Alcast Technologies
Ryobi Die-casting
Alcoa Howmet
Dynacast
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
Market Segment by Product Type
Pressure Die Casting
Vacuum Die Casting
Squeeze Die Casting
Semi-Solid Die Casting
Market Segment by Application
Body Assemblies
Engine Parts
Transmission Parts
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Part Die Casting are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
