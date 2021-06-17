Diamide Insecticide Market 2019-2025: Trends, Technology, Opportunities And Forecasts By 2025
Diamide insecticides, have different class of insecticides, which works on a novel mode of action by selectively activating the insect or pest ryanodine receptor. They are predominantly active against lepidopteran pests of cruciferous crops. However, within a comparatively shorter period succeeding their commercialisation, a relatively large number of control disappointments have been reported in the field. These diamides are the recent addition to the restricted number of insecticide classes with precise target site activity that are extremely efficacious, regulate a wide pest spectrum, and have a favourable toxicological outline profile.
This study presents the Diamide Insecticide production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In Global (United States, European Union and China) market, the following companies are covered:
Nihon Nohyaku
Bayer
DuPont
Syngenta
Aristo Biotech
Life Science
Microcide
Agrosavfe
Diamix Europe GMBH
Zotal Laboratories
Biotech APB
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
Market Segment by Product Type
Phthalic Diamide
Flubendiamide
Anthranilic Diamide
Others
Market Segment by Application
Farm
Others
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Diamide Insecticide are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
