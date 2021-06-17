Flexible AC Transmission System Market Key Players: General Electric, Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, NR Electric Co., Ltd., Hyosung, ALSTOM, Crompton Greaves, Eaton Corporation PLC

A fresh report titled “Flexible AC Transmission System Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Flexible AC Transmission System Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

Flexible AC transmission system is a power electronic device-enabled AC transmission system capable of transferring electricity with regulated power flows in transmission routes, securing loading of transmission lines nearer to their thermal limits, and providing higher system stability. Power electronics-based and other static controllers boost power transfer capability by managing active and reactive power supply or absorption.

The growth of the global flexible AC transmission system market is driven by high requirement for advanced electric power transmission systems, increase in demand for voltage & power control solutions, and growth in need of reliable power systems under contingencies. However, high initial cost of infrastructure and restoration of traditional plants are expected to restrict the market growth. Conversely, the emerging smart grid solutions are expected to provide potential growth opportunities for the market.

The report segments the flexible AC transmission system market on the basis of compensation type, controller, industry vertical, and geography. Based on compensation type, it is divided into series compensation, shunt compensation, and combined series & shunt compensation. Based on controller, it is segmented into STATCOM, SVC, UPFC, TCSC, and others. On the basis of industry vertical, it is fragmented into oil & gas, electric utilities, railways, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the flexible AC transmission system market are General Electric, Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, NR Electric Co., Ltd., Hyosung, ALSTOM, Crompton Greaves, Eaton Corporation PLC, and Adani Power.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Compensation Type

– Series Compensation

– Shunt Compensation

– Combined series & shunt compensation

By Controller

– Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM)

– Static Var Compensator (SVC)

– Unified Power Flow Controller (UPFC)

– Thyristor Controlled Series Compensator (TCSC)

– Others

By Industry Vertical

– Oil & Gas

– Electric Utilities

– Railways

– Others

By Geography

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.3.1. Primary research

1.3.2. Secondary research

1.3.3. Analyst tools and models

1.3.4. Market segmentation

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top winning strategies

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top impacting factors

3.2.3.1. Advancement of electric power transmission system

3.2.3.2. Increase in demand for controllability of power system

3.2.3.3. Need of high reliability under contingencies

3.2.3.4. High initial investment on systems and infrastructure

3.2.3.5. Emergence of smart grids & increase in dependent on renewable energy resources

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3. Threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Threat of new entrants

3.3.5. Competitive rivalry

3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2016 (%)

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Advancement of electric power transmission system

3.5.1.2. Increase in demand for controllability of power systems

3.5.1.3. Need of high reliability under contingencies

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. High initial cost of installation

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Emergence of smart grids & increase in dependency on renewable energy resources

CHAPTER 4 FLEXIBLE AC TRANSMISSION SYSTEM MARKET, BY COMPENSATION TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. SERIES COMPENSATION

4.2.1. Key market trends

4.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size and forecast

4.3. SHUNT COMPENSATION

4.3.1. Key market trends

4.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size and forecast

4.4. COMBINED SERIES-SHUNT COMPENSATION

4.4.1. Key market trends

4.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.4.3. Market size and forecast

