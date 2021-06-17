Global Ambient Assisted Living Market Analysis, 2014-2025

In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Ambient Assisted Living (AAL) is an emerging multi-disciplinary field aiming at exploiting information and communication technologies in personal healthcare and telehealth systems for countering the effects of growing elderly population. AAL systems are developed for personalized, adaptive, and anticipatory requirements, necessitating high quality-of-service to achieve interoperability, usability, security, and accuracy.

It is a fact that the global population is increasing, and the overall age weighting is changing. This ongoing shift in aging population has increased the strain on healthcare resources.

Ambient assisted living (AAL) is one solution that could have a significant impact and has already resulted in a variety of European partnerships being established to research and fund AAL development.This expansion can be seen in terms of the increasing demand, and also as a result of improving technology to deliver compact and cost-effective solutions. The wider picture of smart home technology penetration is also a key component here.

Assisted Living Technologies, Inc. (U.S.),

Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Televic N.V. (Belgium)

Chubb Community Care (U.K.)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Telbios (Italy）

Ingersoll Rand Plc. (Ireland)

Legrand SA (France)

ABB Group (Switzerland)

Gnomon Informatics S.A. (Greece)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Safety and Security System

Communication System

Medical Assistance System

Power Management System

Entertainment System

Transportation System

Others

Segment by Application

Customization & Renovation

Installation & Repair

