Global AMOLED Screens Market Outlook (2014-2025)

AMOLED (active matrix organic light emitting diode) is the new technology utilized in mobiles and televisions, giving a bright and clear vision. The OLED is a technology that is characterized by a thin film coupled with the organic compounds forming the electroluminescent matter of the AMOLED. AMOLED comprise pixels of active matrix OLED that generate images when electricity flows through it which is controlled and regulated by the TFT displays present.

The paradigm shift towards the use of smart phones or tablets across the globe has increased, thereby fuelling the markets of AMOLED displays. With recent advancements, the market is moving towards AMOLED displays which are catered with HD displays offering more crystal clear images.

The global AMOLED Screens market is valued at 17500 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 83100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 21.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on AMOLED Screens volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall AMOLED Screens market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Samsung

Dresden Microdisplay

Novaled AG

AU Optronics

BOE Display

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

AMOLED hard screen

AMOLED soft screen

Segment by Application

Mobile phone

Wearable device

Helmet type VR

TV

