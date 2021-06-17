Global AR and VR Smart Glasses Depth Research Report 2019

In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

AR and VR Smart Glasses mean Augment Reality (AR) Smart Glasses and Virtual Reality (VR) Smart Glasses.

The global AR and VR smart glasses market is projected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period.

Increasing emergence of cloud-based technologies is a major factor driving the growth of the market. AR and VR are considered to be the next big computing platforms.

Increasing demand for AR and VR smart glasses across various industry verticals such as BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and IT & telecommunications is fueling the growth of the global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Osterhout Design Group (U.S.)

Samsung Group (South Korea)

Royole Corporation (U.S.)

Optinvent (France)

MicroOLED (France)

Ricoh (Japan)

Kopin Corporation (U.S.)

Imprint Energy, Inc. (U.S.)

FlexEl, LLC. (U.S.)

Sony Corporation (Japan)

HTC Corporation (Taiwan)

Razer Inc. (U.S.)

Avegant (U.S.)

Google Inc. (U.S.)

Oculus VR (U.S.)

Vuzix (U.S.)

Jenax (South Korea)

Atheer (U.S.)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Mobile Phone Smart Glasses

Integrated Smart Glasses

External Smart Glasses

Others

Segment by Application

Gaming

Education

Military

Industrial

Commercial

Others

