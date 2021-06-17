Global Biometric Point-of-Sale Terminals Industry Depth Survey Report 2019

In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Biometrics technology is used for identification and authentication of people with the help of their biological and behavioral characteristics. An employee is asked for his user ID as soon as he logs into the retail PoS system. However, without typing in his password, he can simply scan his finger on the biometric fingerprint reader. Every time an employee tries to access a password-protected area, he is required to scan his finger. This leads to increased accountability, which ensures protection from accidental and intentional damage to the company’s data

Based on technology, fingerprint identification, iris-retina scan recognition, palm-vein identification, iris recognition, voice recognition, and facial recognition are the segments of the global market for biometric point-of-sale terminals. Of these, fingerprint identification has been dominating the market. The prominence of this segment can be attributed to the convenience, ease of access, and high accuracy offered by this technology.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bitel Co

KEMP Technologies

M2SYS Technology

CROSSMATCH

Fujitsu

Biyo Bright Co

Danal

Dermalog Identification Systems GmbH

Ingenico Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Fingerprint Identification

Palm-vein Identification

Facial Recognition

Voice Identification

Others

Segment by Application

Healthcare

Retail

Finance & Banking,

Others

