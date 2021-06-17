Global Capacitive Stylus Market Report, Forecast to 2025

In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A capacitive stylus is a pen that acts just like a finger when touching a device screen.

The adoption of smart and movable devices in organizations, technological advancements in tablets and PCs has increased the demand for the capacitive stylus. Major players like Apple, Samsung and many others have started providing a stylus for their products to increase their sales. The growing sales of tablets and touch-enabled laptops are providing the place for the capacitive stylus. Adoption across various industries have fuelled the market growth.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hunt wave Industry

ACE pen Ltd.

Hanns Touch Solution

A&L manufacturing corp

Wesco enterprises Ltd

Ningbo Meile Industrial Co. Ltd

Newell Electronics Ltd

DIY network

Box wave corp

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Fine Tip Capacitive Stylus

Art Capacitive Stylus

Segment by Application

Monitors

Cellular Handsets

Portable Media Devices

