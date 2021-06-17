Global Hopper dryers Market Is assumed to Grow CAGR of 3.9% Forecast until 2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Hopper dryers Market, by Product type (Less Than 100KG, 100KG To 500KG, and More than 500KG) and Application (Injection Molding Machine, Extrusion Machine, and Blow Molding Machine): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Hopper dryers Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global hopper dryer market size was $421.3 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $576.2 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.9%. Hopper dryers are mounted on injection molding machine, extrusion machine, and blow molding machine to dry plastics and other plastic materials directly at the throat of the machine by eliminating moisture from these materials. Different capacity range of hopper dryers include less than 100 KG, 100 KG to 500 KG, and more than 500 KG.



The market for plastic processing machinery experiences growth owing to the rise in movement toward automated plastic processing and packaging to accelerate productivity and efficiency. . In addition, major players are producing fully insulated hopper dryers to ensure energy efficiency, thereby stimulating the growth of the market. For instance, NITSU Industrial Ltd offers stainless steel double wall insulated hopper dryers. Hence, augmented energy saving by use of hopper dryers is estimated to drive the market growth. However, high initial cost of equipment is one of the major challenges faced by the hopper dryer industry. On the contrary, technological improvements are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the players in the industry.

The global hopper dryers market is segmented based on product type, application, and region. Based on product type, the market is divided into less than 100 KG, 100 KG to 500 KG, and more than 500 KG. The more than 500 KG segment is anticipated to dominate the global hopper dryers market throughout the study period. By application, it is categorized into injection molding machine, extrusion machine, and blow molding machine. The blow molding machine segment is projected to grow at the highest rate in the near future.

The global hopper dryers market is analyzed across four geographical regions, which include North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

The key players profiled in this report include ACS Group, Bry-Air, Conair, Dri-Air Industries Inc., Kenplas Industry Ltd., Motan Colortronic, Novatec, Inc., Shini Plastics Technologies Inc., Summit Systems, and Yann Bang.



