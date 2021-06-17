Global HR Payroll Software market size was 4785 million US$ and it is expected to reach 9329 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 8.75% during 2018-2025
In 2017, the Global HR Payroll Software market size was 4785 million US$ and it is expected to reach 9329 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 8.75% during 2018-2025.
The HR Payroll Software Market is continuously growing on surging trend in global scenario over the coming years. Major driving factors of global HR Payroll Software market is growing adoption of cloud based payroll software due to its advantages over traditional payroll methods. These platforms enable organizations to access data and services through web browser without installing application software. Short implementation time and flexibility in deployment are the inherent features which makes HR payroll software highly demanded software in the market.
Cloud based software allows ability to access from anywhere with reduced implementation cost and improved return on investment. In addition, need for integrated efficient management system also drives the demand of for HR payroll software and services. One of the critical features restraining the global HR payroll software market is security concern, nevertheless, these issues are being addressed gradually through security tests by third party involvement. HR Payroll Software offers various benefits such as automation and HR efficiency, improve communication, reduce business cost, improved track of employee data, improved decision making and better risk management. Talent management is one of the significant changing trends of global HR payroll software market.
Request For Free [email protected] https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10073216
The regional analysis of global HR Payroll Software market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to presence of major players in the region. Europe is also estimating to project a major growth in the global HR Payroll Software market owing to growing awareness of benefits of adoption of HR payroll software among enterprises. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate/CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to rising number of enterprises during the forecast period.
The major market player included in this report are:
• Kronos (U.S.)
• Sage (U.S.)
• Ascentis (California)
• Successfactors (U.S.)
• Pay Focus (U.S.)
• Bamboohr (U.S.)
• Kenexa (U.S.)
• Ultipro (U.S.)
• Vibe Hcm (U.S.)
• Patriot Payroll (U.S.)
• Epicore (U.S.)
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Application:
Payroll
Employees Benefits
Tax filings
Employees records
Performance review
Learning management
Time & Attendance
Leave Management
Reimbursement & loans
Others
By End Use:
Large scale industry
Medium scale industry
Small scale industry
By Deployment:
Cloud
On premises
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
Target Audience of the Global HR Payroll Software Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Customization of the Report @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-details/global-hr-payroll-software-/10073216
Contact Us
Name: David
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 313 462 0609