Global In-Vehicle Display Professional Analysis Report 2019

Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Continuous focus on enhancing passenger in-car experience by automobile manufactures is the key factor contributing to the growth of global Automotive Display Market. Automotive display delivers necessary information to the driver, automobile OEMs are continuously improving the designs and including more features in order to enhance the driver/passenger experience. To fulfil various needs, different kind of displays are installed in automobiles such as head up display, instrument cluster display, centre stack display, entertainment display, mirror display, and other monitoring displays. Most of the OEMs are currently focusing on strengthening their automotive display supply chain, and this is one of the supply side trend prevailing in the global Automotive Display Market.

Technology is rapidly restructuring automotive industry, and automotive OEMs are continuously adopting to new technological changes in order to enhance safety and comfort, which is significantly contributing to the growth of Automotive Display Market. Expanding sensor technology, continuous innovation in vehicle connectivity and growing focus on augmented reality in automobiles, accelerates the growth of global Automotive Display Market. Expanding automotive display in developing regions, increasing dependency of navigations systems, and continuous innovation in driver assistance solutions, are some of the factors fuelling the growth of global Automotive Display Market.

The global In-Vehicle Display market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on In-Vehicle Display volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall In-Vehicle Display market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Continental AG

Visteon Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Nippon Seiki

Magneti Marelli

Delphi Technologies

Yazaki

3M

DENSO CORPORATION

LG Display

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

TFT LCD

PMOLED

PMLCD

AMOLED

Others

Segment by Application

Centre Stack display

Driver information display

Entertainment display

Head-up display

Other displays

