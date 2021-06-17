Global Side Shaft Market Study 2019-2024
The side shaft provides the dynamic connection between engine and driving wheels, transmitting power and allowing steering angles whilst accommodating suspension movements and isolating vibrations. Each side shaft has two constant velocity joints – a fixed joint at the wheel end and a plunging joint at the gearbox end, connected by an interconnecting shaft. Automotive side shafts play a vital role in the operation of any vehicle. It ensures optimum delivery of power to the wheels of the vehicle.
This report studies the Side Shaft Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Side Shaft market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.
The report forecast global Side Shaft market to grow to reach – – – Million USD in 2019 with a CAGR of – -% during the period 2020-2024.
The report offers detailed coverage of Side Shaft industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Side Shaft by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Side Shaft market for 2015-2024.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
- Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
- Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
- North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]
- Middle East and Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
- South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]
Key Companies
- GKN
- NTN
- Dana
- Nexteer
- Hyundai-Wia
- IFA Rotorion
- AAM
- JTEKT
- Neapco
- Meritor
- Showa
- SDS
- Yuandong
- Wanxiang
- Guansheng
- Lingyun
- Hengli
- Danchuan
- Fawer
- Golden
- Dongfeng
- JDS
- Sinotruk
- Lantong
Market by Type
- Steering shafts
- Transmission shafts
Market by Application
- Combustion vehicles
- Electric vehicles
- Hybrid powered vehicles
Key Content of Chapters as follows (Including and can be customized) :
- Part 1: Market Overview, Development, and Segment by Type, Application and Region
- Part 2: Company information, Sales, Cost, Margin etc.
- Part 3: Global Market by company, Type, Application and Geography
- Part 4: Asia-Pacific Market by Type, Application and Geography
- Part 5: Europe Market by Type, Application and Geography
- Part 6: North America Market by Type, Application and Geography
- Part 7: South America Market by Type, Application and Geography
- Part 8: Middle East and Africa Market by Type, Application and Geography
- Part 9: Market Features
- Part 10; Investment Opportunity
- Part 11: Conclusion
Key questions answered in this report
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Highlights of the Global Side Shaft report:
- A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Side Shaft Market
- An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market
- Market segmentation up to the second or third level
- Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments
- Important changes in market dynamics
- Emerging niche segments and regional markets
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
