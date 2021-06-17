Identity & Access Management Market is Expected to Reach US$ 20087.89 Million by 2023

A new market study, titled “Global Identity & Access Management Market – Trends Analysis, Product Usability Profiles & Forecasts to 2023”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Identity & Access Management Market



The global identity & access management market to grow from USD 7803.61 million in 2016 to USD 20087.89 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 14.46%. The year 2016 has been considered as the base year, while the forecast period is up-to 2023.

Identity & access management (IAM) refers to the security of critical resources and processes that facilitate the access to authentic users and management of digital identities. IAM framework defines the organizational policies and compliance to ensure appropriate access to the critical resource across continuously evolving heterogeneous technology environment. The enterprises need to deploy IAM solutions in order to minimize their identity management costs and make themselves significantly agile to the new technological developments. Through its role-based access control, IAM helps IT managers control user access critical information resources within their organizational network.

Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2596185-global-identity-access-management-market-trends-analysis-product-usability-profiles-forecasts

The major forces driving the growth of the identity & access management market include the effective and authorized access to critical resources and accountability and greater transparency with one identity solution. Moreover, increasing productivity and reduced it costs and enhanced security to authenticate identity and access are also some of the factors that are driving the market growth. However, compliance and corporate governance concerns, and increase in security concern due to cloud-based application and byod may hinder the market growth. In the middle of difficulty lies opportunity such as the strategic tool for improving corporate performance and information security, a centralized cloud-based iam system for productive provisioning, and a security specific tool that can identify vulnerabilities inside big data. The possible challenges for the market growth are increasingly distributed mobile workforce and applications, invisible complexity due to moving of system to the cloud, and third-party security. But key players in the market are overcoming the challenges with continual improvement and innovation.

Based on industry, the global identity & access management market is studied across aerospace & defense, banking, financial services & insurance, consumer goods & retail, education, energy & utilities, government, healthcare & life sciences, information technology, manufacturing, media & entertainment, telecommunication, transportation & logistics, and travel & hospitality. Based on geography, the global identity & access management market is studied across Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of identity & access management market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast. We also have highlighted future trends in the identity & access management market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis of identity & access management market brings an insight on the product usability profiles of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights features & pricing, informant reviews of the key products in the market.

Reasons to Buy:

The identity & access management market research study reveals hidden insights and dynamic, which in turn helps the players in the ecosystem take better strategic decisions. The firms looking for purchasing the global identity & access management market research report could look for following prospects on their way to better understand the market that can aid further decision making and possibly identify the best opportunities to exploit.

– Evaluate the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the report and analyze the identity & access management market penetration with respect to industries and geographies.

– Evaluate the key vendors in the identity & access management market in terms of products satisfaction and business strategy. This helps identify consumer preferences and understand its current position in 360iResearch FPNV Positioning Matrix.

– Evaluates the key vendors and deeply analyze competitive landscape, revenue pockets, market trends, growth prospects, pain points, drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities of the identity & access management market.



Table of Content:

1. Preface

2. Research & Forecasting

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insight

5. Global Identity & Access Management Market, by Industry

6. Global Identity & Access Management Market, by Geography

7. Competitive Landscape

8. Product Usability Profiles

9. Appendix



View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/2596185-global-identity-access-management-market-trends-analysis-product-usability-profiles-forecasts

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)