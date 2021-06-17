Latest Business Report On Business Intelligence And Analytics Market By Demand 2014-2026 

Kenneth market research report titled Business Intelligence and Analytics Market in India 2014 captures the current scenario of the Business Intelligence and Analytics market in India. Continual rise in trading and business activity across the globe has resulted in the formulation of vast amount of digital data, which if analyzed efficiently can produce valuable insights and statistics.

Consequently a major chunk of both large as well as smaller enterprises are constantly looking forward to equip themselves with sophisticated tools and applications which can tap this large data set and convert them into intelligent reports.

Over the past couple of years, social media domain has witnessed an exponential growth in the country which in turn has contributed largely in the accumulation of digital data. Highly valuable information pertaining to customers and related stake holders such as consumer behavior, purchase pattern, and product feedback, has become a major source of gathering raw data and information which is then taken as an input for business intelligence and analysis tools so as to generate insights and statistics at a very granular level.

