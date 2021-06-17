Military Night Vision System Market Share, Trends, Business Strategy and Forecast to 2027 – ATN, BAE Systems, Bharat Electronics Limited, Collins Aerospace, Elbit Systems, FLIR Systems, Intevac,

The night vision system in the military enables soldiers to carry out vital military operations in low-light conditions during the night. Army in various countries is collaborating with several defense technology companies to bring out the latest innovations for enhanced night vision systems. Besides, increasing expenditure by the government in defense and military is further expected to boost the night vision system in the military market.

The military night vision system market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing incidents of border trespassing and terrorist attacks. Also, shifting focus on counter operations for border protection is further expected to fuel the growth of the military night vision system market. However, the market growth may be affected by increasing usage of drones replacing the military night vision system. On the other hand, increasing expenditure by the government for military and defense activity is expected to showcase significant opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.

The key players influencing the market are:

– ATN Corp

– BAE Systems

– Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)

– Collins Aerospace

– Elbit Systems Ltd.

– FLIR Systems, Inc.

– Intevac, Inc.

– L3 Technologies, Inc.

– Photonis Technologies SAS

– Thales Group

This report contains:

Market sizing for the global Military Night Vision System

Compare major Military Night Vision System providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

Analysis of the effects deglobalisation trends may have for Military Night Vision System providers

Profiles of major Military Night Vision System providers

7-year CAGR forecasts for Military Night Vision System -intensive vertical sectors

The global military night vision system market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology, and application. Based on product type, the market is segmented as camera, scopes, and goggles. On the basis of the technology, the market is segmented as image intensifier, infrared illumination, and laser. The market on the basis of the application is classified as surveillance, navigation, targeting, and others.

Military Night Vision System Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

Military Night Vision System Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Key Benefits

This report provides a detailed study of Military Night Vision System market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global Military Night Vision System market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

This study further includes market analysis in terms of type and applications.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the Military Night Vision System market is provided.

