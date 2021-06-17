Modern Manufacturing Execution System Market Size | Status | Top Players | Trends | Forecast to 2027

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Modern Manufacturing Execution System Market Research Report Forecast to 2027” new report to its research database. The report spread across 144 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

A modern manufacturing execution system (MES) comprises hardware and software components that help in managing and optimizing production activities, from the launch of orders to finished goods. It acts as a control system which helps to monitor and control the work in progress on the factory floor. These systems help in keeping track of all manufacturing information in real time and enables receiving updated data from robots, machine monitors, and employees on a continuous basis. Increasing demand for industrial automation and the growing need for real-time visibility are projected to fuel the growth of the global modern manufacturing execution system market during the forecast period. However, high initial investments are expected to limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

This report studies the Modern Manufacturing Execution System market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Modern Manufacturing Execution System market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Request a sample copy [email protected]

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/693501

In 2017, North America dominated the global market; the regional market was valued at USD 3,934.4 million and is expected to register a CAGR of 15.27% during the forecast period. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing at the highest CAGR of 18.72% during the review period.

The global Modern Manufacturing Execution System Market has been segmented on the basis of component, deployment, discrete industry, and region. By component, the market has been segmented into software and service. Based on Deployment, the market has been segmented into cloud, on-premise, and hybrid. By discrete industry, the market has been segmented into electronics, automotive, medical, FMCG, aerospace and defense, and others

Based on component, the software segment was the largest, accounting for market value of 7,064.6 million in 2017; it is projected to register a CAGR of 14.24% during the forecast period. By deployment, the cloud segment accounted for the highest market value of 4,844.8 million in 2017; the segment is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 16.04% during the review period. On the basis of discrete industry, the electronics segment dominated the market in 2017 with a value of 3,138.8 million in 2017; it is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 17.02% during the forecast period.

Key Players

The key players in the global modern manufacturing execution system market are Siemens AG(Germany), ABB Ltd (Switzerland), Emerson Electric Co. (US),General Electric Company (US), Applied Materials, Inc. (US), SAP SE (Germany),Werum IT Solutions GmbH (Germany), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (US),Dassault SystÃ¨mes (France), Honeywell International Inc. (US), and Tebis Technische Informationssysteme AG (Germany).

Global Modern Manufacturing Execution System Market Analysis and Forecast, from 2017 to 2027

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global modern manufacturing execution system market

To provide insights into the factors affecting market growth

To analyze the global modern manufacturing execution system market based on Porter’s Five Forces analysis

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four Main Geographies and their countries North America, Europe, Asia, and the rest of the world

To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospects

To provide country-level analysis of the market for segments on the basis of component, deployment, discrete industry, and region.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, product developments, and research and developments in the global modern manufacturing execution system market.

Target Audience

Technology providers

Research organizations

Technology investors

Venture capitalists

Government organizations

Browse full table of contents and data tables at @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Modern-Manufacturing-Execution-System-Market-Research-Report-Forecast-to-2027.html

Key Findings

The global modern manufacturing execution system market is expected to reach USD 46,376 million by 2027.

Based on component, the software segment accounted for the largest market share with a value of USD 7,064.6 million in 2017 and is projected to register a CAGR of 14.24% during the forecast period.

Based on deployment, the cloud segment accounted for the largest market size at a value of USD 4,844.8 million in 2017 and is projected to register a CAGR of 16.04% during the forecast period.

On the basis of discrete industry, the electronics segment was the largest market valued at USD 2652.0 million in 2017 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 17.02% during the forecast period.

North America is projected to be the largest regional market.

Regional and Country-Level Analysis of the Global Modern Manufacturing Execution System Market, Estimation and Forecast

North America is expected to lead the global modern manufacturing execution system market, registering a CAGR of 15.27% during the forecast period. Europe is projected to be the second-largest market exhibiting a CAGR of 14.11%. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing at an 18.72% CAGR. The market in the rest of the world is projected to register a CAGR of 11.03% during the forecast period.

The report on the global modern manufacturing execution system market also covers the following country-level analysis:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the world

Order a Purchase Report Copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/693501

About Us:

MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+91-888-841-3131(IND) | +1-240-284-8070(U.S) | +44-20-3290-4151(U.K)

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook