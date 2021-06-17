Plant-based Meat Market Analysis and In-depth Research on Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts 2025
The report gives an extensive analysis of the Plant-based Meat industry advertise by sorts, applications, players and districts. This report likewise shows the 2014-2025 creation, Consumption, income, Gross edge, Cost, Gross, piece of the pie, CAGR, and Market impacting elements of the Plant-based Meat industry in USA, EU, China, India, Japan and different locales
Market Analysis by Players: This report includes following top vendors in terms of company basic information, product category, sales (volume), revenue (Million USD), price and gross margin (%).
Pinnacle Foods
Turtle Island Foods
Nutrisoy
Amy’s Kitchen
Atlantic Natural Foods
Impossible Foods
The Hain Celestial Group
Beyond Meat
Pacific Foods of Oregon
Monde Nissin Corporation
Kellogg Company
Fry Group Foods
Nasoya Foods
Hügli Holding
Sweet Earth
Market Analysis by Regions: Each geographical region is analyzed as Sales, Market Share (%) by Types & Applications, Production, Consumption, Imports & Exports Analysis, and Consumption Forecast.
USA
Europe
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
South America
South Africa
Others
Market Analysis by Types: Each type is studied as Sales and Market Share (%), Revenue (Million USD), Price, Gross Margin and more similar information.
Soy-based Meat Alternatives
Mycoprotein Meat Alternatives
Wheat-based Meat Alternatives
Other
Market Analysis by Applications: Each application is studied as Sales and Market Share (%), Revenue (Million USD), Price, Gross Margin and more similar information.
Vegetarian
Non-vegetarian
With the growing popularity of veganism and the increasing attention being paid to the cruelty that goes on in animal farms, plant-based proteins are coming to the fore in the food and beverage industry. While several new customers are joining the ranks of veganism, they still find it hard to give up the long-entrenched habits of eating meat. The texture of meat products is really the crux of the problem in this case, as plant-based proteins provide comparable nutrition figures. This has led to an increasing demand for fake meats made from plant stuff such as soybean. The increasing number of people giving up meat-eating lifestyles and making a choice to go vegan is likely to drive the demand for plant-based proteins over the coming years.
The growing awareness about the environmental issues caused by aggressive agriculture in various parts of the world has led to a growing demand for farming techniques that take into consideration the overall impact of the production of the foodstuff on the neighboring area, including the environment, local citizens, as well as the ecological balance in the area. The increasing scarcity of land for agricultural use has also led to a growing demand for vertical, indoor, and greenhouse farming, where the production can be monitored more extensively than ever before and a sustainable balance can be achieved between all the variables involved in the production of food.
Table of Content
1 Plant-based Meat Market Overview
2 Global Plant-based Meat Competitions by Players
3 Global Plant-based Meat Competitions by Types
4 Global Plant-based Meat Competitions by Applications
5 Global Plant-based Meat Production Market Analysis by Regions
6 Global Plant-based Meat Sales Market Analysis by Region
7 Imports and Exports Market Analysis
8 Global Plant-based Meat Players Profiles and Sales Data
10 Global Plant-based Meat Market Forecast (2019-2025)
11 Research Findings and Conclusion
……Continued
