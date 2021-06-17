Video Analytics & Intelligent Video Surveillance Market & Technologies: Security & Civilian Markets: Market Drivers, Restraints And Opportunities-2015 To 2020

Video Analytics (VA) and Video Content Analysis have generated a remarkable amount of business in the past years with mature technology. Security & Civilian market is forecasted to experience decades of rapid growth. The Video Analytics & Intelligent Video Surveillance Technologies: Security & Civilian Global Market – 2015-2020 report indicates that the global IVS & VA industry revenues are forecasted to grow at 19 .5% CAGR from 2014 to 2020.

The rapid market growth is driven by the following factors:

Strong demand for security related video surveillance

Retail industry customers behavior video analytics boom

The rapidly growing “Internet of Everything” applications drive the “Video Imaging of Everything” proliferation

Technology maturity: video analytics algorithms, processors, applications and products underwent a decade of technological evolution to intelligent video processing, based on advancements in image processing, enabling automatic and semi-automatic detection and identification of signatures

Cost reduction of video analytic systems, driven by the falling prices of image processing DSPs and communication systems.

Improved cost-performance of new edge-based video analytics DSP technologies (e.g., Intel & Texas Instruments DSPs).

Human operators entail high cost & high rate of overlooked events. Real time analysis of real time video images and recorded footage is a need that can hardly be answered effectively by human operators due to manpower costs. Furthermore, human operators fatigue and boredom cause a high rate of overlooked eventsCCTV cameras cost-performance follows Moore’s law. High resolution cameras price dropped from $3000- 5000 in 2010 to $600-800 by 2015, forecasted to reach $80-120 by 2020

Download free Sample of This Strategic Report:-http://bit.ly/2XzlVEO

Growing use of Video Analytics in automated biometric devices and systems

Video Analytics embedded Smart Border solutions

The report examines each dollar spent in the market via 2 orthogonal money trails:

1. By 3 Regional Markets:

Americas

EMEA

Asia-Pacific

2. By 40 Countries:

U.S.

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Russia

Australia

Germany

Israel

Saudi Arabia

U.K.

France

Azerbaijan

Mexico

Canada

Brazil

Italy

Poland

Indonesia

Taiwan

UAE

Malaysia

Turkey

Singapore

Argentina

Columbia

Spain

Kuwait

Kazakhstan

Qatar

Nigeria

Pakistan

Netherlands

Iraq

South Africa

Austria

Sweden

Belgium

Denmark

Czech Republic

3. By 10 Vertical Markets:

Critical infrastructure security

Transportation & logistics

Aviation & maritime security

Safe cities & smart cities

Border security

Commercial & public buildings

Entertainment, hotel & casinos security

Retail – analytics

Residential security

Other (e.g., prisons, gaming)

The Video Analytics & Intelligent Video Surveillance Technologies: Global Security & Civilian Market – 2015-2020 report is a resource for executives with interests in the industry. It has been explicitly customized for industry decision makers to identify business opportunities, developing technologies, market trends and risks, as well as to benchmark business plans.

Questions answered in this 456 page report include:

What will the market size be in 2015-2020?

What are the main VA, ISR & IVS technology trends?

Where and what are the VA & IVS market opportunities?

What are the VA & IVS market drivers and inhibitors?

Who are the key VA & IVS vendors?

What are the challenges to the market?

The Video Analytics & Intelligent Video Surveillance Technologies: Global Security & Civilian Market – 2015-2020 report presents in 456 pages, 146 tables and 267 figures, analysis of current and pipeline technologies and 110 leading vendors. The report presents for each submarket 2011-2014 data, analyses and projects the 2015-2020 market and technologies from several perspectives, including:

Business opportunities and challenges

SWOT analysis

Market analysis (e.g., market dynamics, market drivers and inhibitors)

Current and pipeline technologies: License Plate Recognition (LPR), Cloud Video Analytics, Kalman Filters Application to Track Moving Items, Real Time Automatic Alerts Algorithms Online Video Analytics, Object Sorting and ID, Behavioral Analysis, Video Analytic Applications, Video Analytics Architecture Image Segmentation Algorithms Item Tracking, Intelligent CCTV Surveillance Algorithms, Item Identification and Recognition, IVS Based Face Recognition, Sorting Actions and Behaviors, Crowd Surveillance, Multi-Camera Intelligent CCTV Surveillance Systems, Remote Threat Identification, Intelligent Video Surveillance System Performance, Distributed Sensors Remote Systems, Remote Biometric Identification, Watch Lists fused IVS, Fused VA and Biometrics , Fused Multi-modal IVS Biometric Remote People Screening, Intelligent Video Surveillance Tracking, IVS & VA based Behavioral Profiling, Tag and Track, Wireless Video Analytics, Video Content Analysis Algorithms, Automated Analysis of Video Surveillance Data, Item Detection, Gaussian Mixture Based Background Subtraction Algorithms, Background Subtraction, Item Detection Based on Single-Image Algorithms, Item Tracking Algorithms, Kalman Filtering Techniques, Region Segmentation, Partially Observable Markov Decision Process, IVS Systems, “Splitting” Items Algorithms, Dimension Based Items Classifiers, Shape Based Item Classifiers, Event Detection Methods, Vision-Based Human Action Recognition, Derived Egomotion, Path Reconstruction Algorithms, Video Cameras Gap Mitigation Algorithms, Networked Cameras Tag and Track Algorithms, Fusion Engines, Event Description, IVS Reasoning, IVS Reporting, Smart Cameras, Pulse Video Analytics

Request For Full Report-http://bit.ly/2XzlVEO

Companies operating in the market: 3i-MIND, 3VR, 3xLOGIC, AAI Corporation, AAM Systems, ACTi Corporation, ADT Security Services, Adaptive Imaging Technologies, Agent Video Intelligence, AGT International, Aimetis, ALPHAOPEN, American Dynamics, Ampex Data Systems Corporation, Aralia System, AVCON Information Technology Co. Ltd.

For readers who wish to acquire more information, the report includes 8 in-depth appendices:

Appendix A: Open Network Video Interface Forum (ONVIF) Standard

Appendix B: Markov IVS Decision Algorithms

Appendix C: The Global Video Security Market – 2015-2022

Appendix D: Covert CCTV Walk-by People Screening Technologies

Appendix E: CCTV Based People Screening

Appendix F: The VCA, ISR & Video Analytics Systems and Devices Industry

Appendix G: VCA, ISR & Video Analytics Industry: Business Models & Strategies

Appendix H: The U.S. National Intelligence Council 2020 Global Landscape

About Us

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: Kenneth research

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609