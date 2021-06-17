Voice Analytics Market Strategic Analysis 2019-2027 by Growth Drivers as Avaya, Calabrio, Invoca, NICE, RankMiner, SESTEK, ThoughtSpot, Uniphore Software Systems, VoiceSense, Verint Systems

The Voice Analytics Industry Report gives an unmistakable image of the Current Market Scenario which incorporates past and assessed future size concerning worth and volume, innovative headway, large scale practical and administering factors in the Voice Analytics market.

Voice analytics uses voice recognition tool to evaluate and record a verbal discussion. The software of voice analytics translate the dialogues to text format and also identifies speaker emotion by examining the audio patterns. For having an in-depth understanding of the customer’s requirements, industries such as BFSI, retail, and healthcare are utilizing voice analytics at a greater pace.

Rising concern towards controlling fraud activities by adopting proper tool of fraud detection, a market of voice analytics is growing. Besides, the driving factor, voice analytics market also presents opportunities to the players, such as the need to have meaningful acumens from the vast consumer experience and integration of AI in respective industries to have satisfied clientele is anticipated to benefit the voice analytics market in the coming period.

The reports cover key developments in the Voice Analytics market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Voice Analytics market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Voice Analytics market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Avaya Inc.

Calabrio Inc.

Invoca

NICE

RankMiner

SESTEK

ThoughtSpot Inc.

Uniphore Software Systems

VoiceSense Inc.

Verint Systems Inc.

The “Global Voice Analytics Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Voice Analytics industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Voice Analytics market with detailed market segmentation by solution, deployment type, application, vertical and geography. The global Voice Analytics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global voice analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment mode, application, and end user industry. Based on component, the market is segmented into solution and service. On the basis of deployment mode, the voice analytics market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. The voice analytics market on the basis of the application is classified into call monitoring, sentiment analysis, risk and fraud detection, and others. On the basis of end user industry, the voice analytics market is segmented into retail & ecommerce, BFSI, government, IT & Telecom, and others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Voice Analytics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Voice Analytics Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Voice Analytics market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Voice Analytics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Voice Analytics Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Voice Analytics Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Voice Analytics Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Voice Analytics Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

