2019 to 2024 Global PVP Iodine Market Research Analysis Report
Povidone-Iodine is a stable chemical complex of Polyvinylpyrrolidone (Povidone, PVP) and elemental Iodine (I). It contains from 9.0% to 12.0% available iodine.PVP-I is a broad spectrum antiseptic for topical application. It is used in first aid for minor cuts, grazes, burns, abrasions and blisters. PVP-I has broad applications in medicine as a surgical scrub; for pre- and post-operative skin cleansing; for the treatment and prevention of infections in wounds, ulcers, cuts and burns; for the treatment of infections in decubitus ulcers and stasis ulcers; in gynecology for vaginitis associated with candidal, trichomonal or mixed infections.PVP-I can be formulated at concentrations of 5-12% in solution, spray, surgical scrub, ointment, and swab dosage forms.
Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading PVP Iodine company.
Key Content of Chapters as follows (Including and can be customized) :
Part 1: Market Overview, Development, and Segment by Type, Application and Region
Part 2: Company information, Sales, Cost, Margin etc.
Part 3: Global Market by company, Type, Application and Geography
Part 4: Asia-Pacific Market by Type, Application and Geography
Part 5: Europe Market by Type, Application and Geography
Part 6: North America Market by Type, Application and Geography
Part 7: South America Market by Type, Application and Geography
Part 8: Middle East and Africa Market by Type, Application and Geography
Part 9: Market Features
Part 10: Investment Opportunity
Part 11: Conclusion
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
Middle East and Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]
Key Companies
Ashland
BASF
Boai NKY
Thatcher
Yuking
Nanhang Industrial
Glide Chem
Sunflower
Quat Chem
Zen Chemicals
Adani Pharmachem
Market by Type
Medical Grade
Industrial Grade
Market by Application
Medical Use
Food Industry
Breed Industry
Others
