Orphan Drugs Market Projected to Reach 323.4 Billion by 2026

The market report titled ‘Global Orphan Drugs Market – Size, Share and Forecast (2019-2026)’ produced by DataM Intelligence analyses the industry dynamics in this competitive space to provide a comprehensive analysis of the market opportunities.

The Global Orphan Drugs market was worth XX Billion in 2018 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period (2019-2026).

Orphan Drugs Growth Factors

The National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD), which was instrumental in establishing the Act, currently estimates that there are as many as 7,000 rare diseases and that up to 30 Billion Americans suffer from a rare disease. The success of the original Orphan Drug Act in the USA led to it being adopted in other key markets, most notably in Japan in 1993 and the European Union in 2000.

Orphan Drugs Market Drivers

FDA Office of Orphan Products Development (OOPD) in the U.S. evaluates scientific and clinical data submissions from sponsors to identify and designate products as promising for rare disease and to further advance scientific development of such promising medical products.

The committee also offers incentives for sponsors enabling the development and marketing of drugs, biologics, and medical devices for rare diseases.

The rights for market exclusivity after the designation of orphan drugs would be extended to a period of seven years in the U.S., ten years in Europe, and ten years in Japan, further propelling the growth of the market. The companies are thus focused on entering the market.

The mean orphan drugs treatment cost for a rare disease per patient per year is estimated to be 147,308 in the U.S. in 2017, which has witnessed a growth of 1.4% when compared to the previous year.

Orphan Drugs Segmentation

The global orphan drugs market is segmented by type into biological and non-biological orphan drugs. The biological segment is leading by market share owing to its precise clinical targeting, which would result in better outcomes and fewer toxic side-effects compared to existing drugs.

The companies are thus focused on obtaining orphan drug development for commercial products to increase company revenue. For instance, in February 2018, Yisheng Biopharma Co., Ltd. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted orphan drug designation (ODD) for its lead immuno-oncology candidate, YS-ON-001, for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

Orphan Drugs Regional Share

North America accounted for the largest share in the global orphan drugs market, with the U.S. contributing a significant portion to the overall regional growth.

The increase in government incentives coupled with high demand for end-products are the primary factors that are positively influencing the market growth in North America. The extended period of seven years of market exclusivity permitted after orphan drug designation have further driven the growth of the market.

Orphan Drugs Market Company Trends

The market for orphan drugs is moderately competitive, with the development and commercial launch of end-products still at a nascent stage. The key players of the market include Celgene Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Roche Holding AG, and Merck & Co., Inc.

The companies focus on obtaining drug designation for proprietary products to increase market share. For instance, in October 2018, AstraZeneca and Merck announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted orphan drug designation (ODD) for LYNPARZA for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

