Advance Driver Assistance Systems Market Show at a CAGR of 21.2% by 2025 | Magna International, Autoliv, Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo, Denso Corporation, NXP Semiconductor, Panasonic Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation

Advance Driver Assistance Systems Market by Component Type (System Type and Sensor Type)-Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2025

The global ADAS Market was valued at $25,116 million in 2016, and is predicted to reach at $143,051 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 21.2% from 2017 to 2025.

An advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) is a set of systems used in vehicles to provide an intelligent and comfortable driving experience. The global advanced driver assistance systems market (ADAS Market) includes all the sensors utilized in applications such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning system, park assist, blind spot detection system, adaptive front lighting system, and others. The research titled ADAS market provides details about the manufacturing technologies used for advanced driver assistance systems, applications, and the companies operating worldwide along with their key strategies. Components, such as processor, power, memory, linear, ASIC, and others, have been excluded from the scope of this report titled ADAS market.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Magna International Inc., Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo, Denso Corporation, NXP Semiconductor, Panasonic Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, and Texas Instruments.

Increased focus on consumer safety, impending need for comfort, and rise in government regulations that ensure safety boost the ADAS industry growth. However, factors such as pricing pressure, inflation, and complexity & difficulty in testing systems hamper growth of this industry. Increased electronic content and electronic integration, and deployment of ADAS in low-cost cars are major trends in ADAS market growth.

The advance driver assistance systems market is segmented based on component type and region. Based on component type, it is bifurcated into system type and sensor type. The system type further is divided into tire pressure monitoring system, drowsiness monitor system, intelligent parking assist system, adaptive cruise control system, blind spot object detection system, lane departure warning system, adaptive front-lighting system, and others (night vision system and driver monitoring system); while the sensor type includes image sensor, LiDAR sensor, ultrasonic sensor, infrared sensor, RADAR, and LASER. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

