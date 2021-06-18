Advanced Wound Care Market is Forecasted to Grow at a CAGR of 5.24% in the Period (2019 – 2026)

The market report titled ‘Global Advanced Wound Care Market – Size, Share and Forecast (2019-2026)’ produced by DataM Intelligence analyses the industry dynamics in this competitive space to provide a comprehensive analysis of the market opportunities.

The Global Advanced Wound Care market is estimated to reach a market value of USD 12,745.24 million by 2026 from an initial market value of USD 8,588.78 million in 2018.

Advanced Wound Care Market Dynamics

The advancement in technologies in wound care products has significantly influenced the advancement of advanced products over traditional ones by clinicians and patients.

Advanced wound care technology – including V.A.C. technology by Kinetic Concepts that develops and promotes NPWT products, and hydro fiber and hydrocolloid technologies by ConvaTec – include some of the portable and user-friendly products introduced in the market.

The cost of treating chronic wounds in the U.S. is extremely high, with the charge per case ranging from 2,000 to 10,000 depending upon the condition and nursing costs. The cost of managing a pressure ulcer is estimated to be between 7,000 and 55,000 in the U.S., while the annual cost of all treatment is valued in billions. Unfavourable reimbursement policies are also restraining the growth of the market.

Advanced Wound Care Segmentation Analysis

Some of the major players in the foam wound dressing segment include 3M Company, Smith & Nephew plc, ConvaTec, Inc. Acelity, Molnlycke Healthcare, Medline Industries, Hollister, Hartmann Paul, Derma Sciences, and Coloplast among others.

The advanced wound care market by wound type is segmented into chronic wounds and acute wounds. The chronic wounds market is the largest market and is estimated to have a market value of USD 8,102.75 million in 2021. In chronic wounds, venous pressure ulcer accounts for the largest market share followed by Diabetic Foot Ulcer. The prevalence of venous leg ulcer in U.K. is 1 to 3 per 1,000. Venous leg ulcer increases with age and reaches 16 to 18 per 1,000 in the 75+ age group. Changing reimbursement scenarios of biological products, increasing preferences of moist wound dressing products and the growing prevalence of venous leg ulcer are the significant factors driving the growth of the Venous leg ulcer market.

Advanced Wound Care Company Trends

The global advanced wound care market is a consolidated market with the top 8 companies accounting for more than 75% of the market share. Acelity is the leading company in the advanced wound care market accounting for around 19% of the global stock in 2017.

Efficient distribution networks, product differentiation, and supply competency play a significant role in determining the market position of major companies. The market in North America and Europe are fairly consolidated while the market is relatively fragmented in the Asia-Pacific region due to the presence of a large number of companies.

