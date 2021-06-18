Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit Market Analysis by 2027 – Top Companies Hamilton Sundstrand, Jenoptik AG, Kinetics, Falck Schmidt, Honeywell, Microturbo and The Marvin Group

Aircraft auxiliary power unit is a device which deliver energy for many purposes except thrust force for engine. The principal function of the aircraft APU is providing power for starting the main engines of an aircraft. The Smaller jet engines are usually given a preliminary propulsion with an electric motor, whereas larger engines are mostly propelled with the help of air turbine motor. Some of the major driver which fuels the aircraft auxiliary power unit market in the forecast period are the mounting air travel, fuel economy, and development of a quieter APU globally.

The defense budget cuts, need for skilled workforce, and technological drawbacks are some of the factors which may hamper the aircraft auxiliary power unit market. However, the mounting technological advancement, requirement of additional power, and the growing need for electric aircraft to expand its reach across various region are creating opportunities which will increase the demand of aircraft auxiliary power unit in the forecast period.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1. Hamilton Sundstrand Corp

2. Jenoptik AG

3. Kinetics Ltd.

4. Falck Schmidt

5. Honeywell Inc.

6. Microturbo

7. The Marvin Group

8. Dewey Electronics Corporation

9. AEROSILA

10. Safran Power Units

The “Global Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the aircraft auxiliary power unit industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global aircraft auxiliary power unit market with detailed market segmentation by product, platform, aircraft type, and geography. The global aircraft auxiliary power unit market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the aircraft auxiliary power unit market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global aircraft auxiliary power unit market based on product, platform, and aircraft type. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall aircraft auxiliary power unit market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The aircraft auxiliary power unit market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting the aircraft auxiliary power unit market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive porter’s five force analysis on global scenario.

