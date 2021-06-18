Animal Feed Protein Ingredients Market Analysis by Global Segments, Size and Forecast 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global (United States, European Union and China) Animal Feed Protein Ingredients Market Research Report 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 110 pages with multiple tables and figures in it. This comprehensive Animal Feed Protein Ingredients Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Animal Feed Protein Ingredients refers to the feed ingredients that are used or have the potential to be used as protein in animal feed. Protein is essential to a balanced diet. It is probably one of the most referenced nutrients in animal feed, and most animal owners will know the protein content of their feed.

Increase in industrial livestock production to combat rising protein need supported by enhancements in farming operations and adoption of sustainable farming techniques will fuel product demand. Feeding animal protein improves feed efficiency, immunity, growth performance and yield. Emerging livestock diseases affecting immune response and production accompanied by negative effects on human health may positively impact animal feed protein ingredients market growth.

In 2019, the market size of Animal Feed Protein Ingredients is xx million US$ and it will reach — million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at — million US$ and will increase to — million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of –% during forecast period. In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Animal Feed Protein Ingredients.

This report studies the global market size of Animal Feed Protein Ingredients, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia). This study presents the Animal Feed Protein Ingredients sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. History breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Darling International Inc

The Scoular Company

Omega Protein Corporation

Roquette Freres

Aarhuskarlshamn AB (AAK)

Bunge Ltd.

Euroduna Rohstoffe Gmbh

Lansing Trade Group LLC.

Beteiligungs-AG

Market Segment by Product Type

Plant Sources

Animal Sources

Market Segment by Application

Poultry (Broiler, Layer, Turkey)

Cattle (Milch and Non-Milch)

Swine

Equine and

Pet

Others

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States, China, European Union, Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Animal Feed Protein Ingredients status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast. To present the key Animal Feed Protein Ingredients manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Animal Feed Protein Ingredients are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

