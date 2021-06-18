Anti Aging Market: Increase in the aging population driving the market growth

‘Global Anti Aging Market – Size, Share and Forecasts (2019-2026)’ from DataM Intelligence provides expert analysis into the market share, size, industry outlook, volume, major manufacturers and future trends in this industry.

Anti Aging Market Dynamics

The increasing aging population is one of the significant driver boosting the global anti-aging market.

The 65-and-older age groups share of the total population is expected to rise by 24% in 2060 from 15% in 2017.

The aging population in other regions will grow over the upcoming years at a rate of 56% in Asia, 52% in Africa, 35% in Oceania, 29% in North America, and 14% in Europe. By 2020, older persons are anticipated to account for more than 20% of the populations in Europe and North America, 15% in Oceania, 12% in Asia and Central America, and 4% in Africa.

Anti Aging Market Segmentation

By Product Type

The global anti-aging market is segmented based on type, which includes anti-wrinkle product, anti-stretch mark product, hair color, and UV absorber.

The anti-wrinkle product holds the dominant market share in 2017, and it is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period, due to the increasing adoption of different types of dermal fillers and Botox injection for the treatment of wrinkles.

For instance, According to WHO, in 2018, an estimated 266,120 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women in the U.S., along with 63,960 new cases of non-invasive breast cancer.

By geography

North America holds the dominant market share for anti-aging in 2017, and it is expected to maintain the growth over the forecast period, due to the introduction of new anti-aging products in this region.

For instance, in October 2018, Lumenis Ltd., the world’s largest energy-based medical device company for aesthetic, surgical and ophthalmic applications introduced, SPLENDOR X, the first solid-state laser system equipped with the unique BLEND X technology for fast and effective hair removal and skin solutions in the U.S.

Anti Aging Market Company Trends

New product launch and expansion of product site are some of the key strategies adopted by the leading players to improve their market presence in the global Anti-Aging market.

For instance, in August 2017, Syneron Candela introduced the Profound radio-frequency micro needling system, developed to tighten and rejuvenate the skin, Profound is ideal for treatment of the cheeks, jawline, neck contouring, cellulite, and crêpey skin.

