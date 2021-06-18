Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast to 2023 by Leading Players GlaxoSmith,Orexigen,Vivus,Merck,Pfizer,Zafgan

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “Global Anti-Obesity Drugs Market” The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

Anti-obesity Drugs Market-Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts: 2017-2023

Overview: Globally, obesity has nearly tripled since 1975. In 2016, more than 1.9 billion adults, who were 18 years and older were overweight. Of these over 650 million were obese. An obese individual is at a higher risk of developing chronic diseases such as breast cancer, endometrial cancer, colon cancer, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and musculoskeletal disorders.

Anti-obesity drugs help in reducing body mass either by dipping the hunger or increasing the consumption of calories. The increasing prevalence of obesity globally is a major factor driving the market. It is principally because of wrong eating habits and swiftly varying regime of people. The increasing ingestion of unhealthy food along with the lack of exercises is intensifying the incidence rate of obesity globally.

Basic activities like reducing the intake of unhealthy diet and inculcating workout are not highly effective, and the medical devices like intragastric balloon and bariatric surgery are highly expensive and has high complications. This shows that there is a wide gap for the treatment of obesity. This unmet need is driving the market for anti-obesity drugs market.

Market Analysis: The Global Anti-Obesity Drugs Market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period 2017-2023. The market is analyzed based on three segments, namely top FDA approved drugs, types of anti-obesity drugs, and regions.

Regional Analysis: The regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is the leading region for the anti-obesity drugs market growth followed by Europe. Asia Pacific and RoW are set to be the emerging regions. India and China are set to be the most attractive destinations due to the large untapped market.

Types Analysis: The top FDA approved anti-obesity drugs are Xenical, Saxenda, Contrave, Belviq, and Qsymia. Xenical was the largest selling drug in the market until 2012, but saw a dip in its revenue over the years. However, recently approved Saxenda by Novo Nordisk is gaining large interest among obese people and is growing at a fast growth rate.

