Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market Demand Expected to Increase by Rise in Obese Population

According to a recently published report by Research Nester on “Global Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market – Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global anti-snoring and snoring surgery market in terms of market segmentation by product type, by procedure, by end-users, by distribution channel and by regions.

The global anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery is segmented by product type into nasal devices, position control devices, chin straps, oral mouthpieces/appliances, EPAP therapy devices, CPAP devices; by procedure into LAUP, UPPP, radiofrequency ablation (RFA), palatal stiffening procedures, pillar procedure, injection snoreplasty & others; by end users into sleep clinics, community healthcare, hospitals, home healthcare & others; by distribution channel into direct sales & retail. According to the World Health Organization, obesity has tripled since 1975. In the year 2016, 1.9 billion adults, 18 years and older, were overweight. Amongst these, over 650 million were obese. This rise in the obese population is expected to drive the growth of the market in upcoming years.

The Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market is anticipated to mark a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027. With increasing awareness among people regarding these surgeries and devices, the market is observing a vibrant growth. Additionally, rising geriatric and obese population along with growing consumption of alcohol and cigarettes across the globe are some of the major reasons that are expected to boost the market shares over the forecast period.

Regionally, North America and Europe are expected to hold highest market shares in the overall market of anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market. This is attributed to the growing rate of geriatric population across these regions. Additionally, Asia-pacific regions like China and India are expected to boost the market growth owing to an increase in healthcare expenditure followed by rising health awareness among people.

Beneficial Attributes to Augment the Market Growth

The effectiveness of these devices is high among the alcohol drinkers or the people who are obese. Apart from that, they have long term health benefits such as avoiding lung infection due to breathing via mouth, liver scarring and stroke or congestive heart failure. Such advantageous factors along with growing technological advancements are anticipated to impel the growth of the market.

However, the cost restraints regarding the affordability of these devices and surgeries among the people who are not financially strong might dampen the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global anti-snoring and snoring surgery market which includes company profiling of Apnea Sciences Corporation, Somnomed Limited, Glaxosmithkline PLC, Innovative Health Technologies Limited, Meditas Ltd., The Pure Sleep Company, Sleeping Well LLC, Airway Management Inc., Theravent Inc., Tomed Dr. Toussaint GmbH. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

