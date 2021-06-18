Applicant Tracking System Market is Growing at a high CAGR by 2025 According to a new Research Report by ApplicantStack, Oracle, iCIMS, Workable, Hyrell, Bullhorn, ClearCompany, Greenhouse

The global applicant tracking system market accounted to US$ 675.3 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 1345.7 Mn by 2025.

Driving factors such as demand for time-efficient selection systems owing to rising number of job applicants, and gaining prominence of the cloud-based applicant tracking system are anticipated to have a huge impact on the development of applicant tracking system market in the coming years.

Key players profiled in the report include ApplicantStack, Oracle Corporation, iCIMS, Inc., Workable Software Ltd., Hyrell, Bullhorn, Inc., ClearCompany, Greenhouse Software, Inc., Jobvite Inc., Automatic Data Processing, Inc., SAP SE, 4Talent, Grupo Navent S.R.L, GUPY Tecnologia em Recrutamento LTDA, Kenoby, Pemasys

The key trend which will predominantly affect the applicant tracking system market in the coming year is the integration of artificial intelligence with ATS system for enhanced capabilities. As the HR groups in the coming years are expected to raise the demand for solutions, which in response would further enhance the employment curve and understand not only the effects of AI on their workforces but also the benefit of incorporating new and exciting tools into their workflows, especially for recruitment. With a plethora of startups out there in this space, it’s easy for talent acquisition teams to experiment and find what works for them.

Applicant tracking system market by end-user is segmented into IT & Telecom, retail, BFSI, Retail & Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, healthcare, government & others. Despite slightly gloomy employment outlook, the IT & telecom sector is expected to boost the adoption of applicant tracking systems based on two major factors. The first one it’s the rising demand of talents across the globe and increasing count of applicants every day. In order to effectively manage these employees, the IT & Telecom companies are increasingly deploying applicant tracking systems. The second factor is the spending capability of the IT & Telecom companies. IT & Telecom imbibe the highest spending capability on the upcoming technologies owing to which the sector is expected to contribute significant profits to the applicant tracking system.

