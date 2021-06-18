Application Security Testing (AST) Software Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2024

Summary

The Application Security Testing (AST) market as the buyers and sellers of products and services designed to analyze and test applications for security vulnerabilities. Gartner identifies four main styles of AST: (1) Static AST (SAST) (2) Dynamic AST (DAST) (3) Interactive AST (IAST) (4) Mobile AST. The above technology approaches can be delivered as a tool or as a subscription service. Many vendors offer both options to reflect enterprise requirements for a product and service

This report focuses on the global Application Security Testing (AST) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Application Security Testing (AST) Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Checkmarx

WhiteHat Security

PortSwigger

Acunetix

Veracode

Qualys

Micro Focus

Rapid7

Contrast Security

ImmuniWeb

Veracode

Netsparker

Synopsys

Edgescan

Onapsis

NetSPI

Checkmarx

ERPScan

N-Stalker

Trustwave

Positive Technologies

IBM

Virtual Forge

SiteLock

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises(1000+ Users)

Medium-Sized Enterprise(499-1000 Users)

Small Enterprises(1-499 Users)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Application Security Testing (AST) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Application Security Testing (AST) Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Application Security Testing (AST) Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

